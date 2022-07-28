ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 ways Georgia-Florida game could be played in Athens in 2024

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation.com
 3 days ago
TIAA Bank Field JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 30: Brett Seither #80, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint #81 and Travon Walker #44 of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrate with fans after defeating the Florida Gators 34-7 in a game at TIAA Bank Field on October 30, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images) (JAMES GILBERT/Getty Images)

ATHENS — The future location of the Georgia-Florida game beyond 2023 remains up in the air after UGA passed on meeting a May deadline to exercise an option that would have kept the game there through 2025.

Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks said at UGA’s spring board meetings that there’s no rush to determine the future of the game with so many other things up in the air.

Indeed, in addition to fielding Jacksonville’s next offer to buy the Bulldogs’ future home games with the Gators, the pending SEC schedule model and renovation of TIAA Bank Field might also play a role.

