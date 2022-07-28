Republicans hoping to flip South Florida congressional district look to the right, and the far right, for support

Michele Merrill, the state Republican committeewoman from Broward County, at lectern moderating a debate at the Emma Lou Olson Civic Center in Pompano Beach on Tuesday, July 27, 2022, seven Republican candidates seek their party's nomination in the Broward-Palm Beach County 23rd Congressional District. From left, the candidates are: James Pruden, Steven Chess, Myles Perrone, Darlene Cerezo Swaffar, Joe Budd, Christy McLaughlin and Ira Weinstein. Anthony Man/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Republicans competing for their party’s nomination to flip a South Florida congressional seat held for decades by Democrats are making the usual, expected pitches to primary voters.

As they compete for attention in a crowded field — with seven candidates — most are also embracing a wide range of ideas that have resonance with the “America First” wing of the party, voters who were energized by former President Donald Trump and his MAGA movement.

They’re candidates seeking the Republican nomination to run for the seat currently held by U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch, a Broward-Palm Beach County Democrat who isn’t running for reelection.

Beyond candidates’ calls to reduce government spending, increase production of fossil fuels, and stop illegal immigration, many topics came up Tuesday night at a debate in Pompano Beach that illustrate a much different set of issues.

Education Department

“One of the most important issues is defunding and dismantling the U.S. Department of Education. It is unconstitutional and should not exist,” candidate Christy McLaughlin said, adding that in her view the agency has been “abusing” people for decades.

Ira Weinstein wants to attach new strings to federal education funding.

“I would link the federal funding in aid to education to dismantling of the institutionalized teaching of hatred in our own school systems. Our students are taught to hate America, Americans, and to hate themselves, to consider lifelong alternatives to their own sex at a tender age while being fed a diet of critical race theory and cancel culture,” he said.

Big tech

Candidate Darlene Cerezo Swaffar said she wants to curb power exercised by technology platforms, such as Facebook. She said she’s been “through a lot of personal censorship. My Facebook account was deplatformed.”

She wants to revise or eliminate “Section 230,” a provision of public law lamented by people who believe that restrictions imposed by companies that own information platforms are censoring them.

Technically it refers to a provision of federal law that provides limited federal immunity to platforms. “Very simply put, Section 230 is the law that says that, if I post something defamatory on Twitter, the victim can sue me, but not Twitter. It also says, again put simply, that Twitter has the right to moderate stuff on its site as it sees fit,” legal commentator Ken White has written.

Swaffar said Section 230 “allows big tech to control the communication and narrative of this country. They literally pushed forward the pandemic, the Russian collusion hoax. Everything that we have experienced in the last few years it was the media that controlled that.”

Election fraud

McLaughlin said there was voter fraud in the 2020 election and she was in Nevada, where she said she helped “gather” evidence in that state.

Candidate Myles Perrone said the “reason I’ve gotten involved in this race at such a young age is I love this country. I’ve seen what happened in the 2020 election and I had to get involved.”

Polling shows many Republican Party voters believe the former president’s oft-repeated, and untrue, claims that the 2020 election was stolen. Republican elections officials have said there was no widespread fraud. Federal judges appointed by Trump issued multiple opinions finding there was no basis to the claims of irregularities. Former Attorney General Bill Bar and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who eagerly championed Trump’s priorities as president, have said Biden was the clear, legitimate winner. So did the late Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole, R-Kansas, who was the only living former Republican presidential candidate who endorsed Trump in 2016.

“We need to have better control of our elections. If we don’t control elections we can’t get the right people in office,” Swaffar said.

Military mandates

Candidate Steven Chess said that anyone involved in discharging service members from the military for violating orders to get COVID vaccinations “should be incarcerated.”

Swaffar said “everyone involved in that process should be prosecuted,” though she didn’t specify what crimes she was alleging.

All the candidates said service members discharged for violating orders to get vaccinated should be reinstated if they wish; most said they should be given back pay.

And some said there should be no vaccine mandates imposed on service members at all. Chess, a retired chiropractor, said that “no one should be required to put anything in your body that you don’t want in your body,” adding that people should “stand up. Resist this tyranny.”

Other issues

James Pruden, another candidate, said there’s a threat to the U.S. from the United Nations.

“The most pressing issue that’s facing us today is the U.N. agenda 2030. There’s this 2030 agenda that’s designed to have a reorganization of all the free economies in the world and have us turn into a socialist organization managed on a worldwide basis,” he said. “They want to reorganize our social, our political and economic structure and completely have a redistribution of wealth.”

Chess said his top concern is “fiat currency,” a topic he raised more than once.

“There is nothing backing up your dollar other than the faith and credit of the United States. It’s unacceptable,” he said.

Party leadership

Another measure of the influence of the party’s Trump motivated-base was the candidates’ responses about whether they’d vote to elevate U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California, the current Republican minority leader, the House speaker if the party wins control in November.

The responses ranged from lukewarm to impassioned opposition.

“I call myself a non-establishment, evangelical conservative Republican. And Kevin McCarthy reeks of establishment. There is no way I would vote for him,” candidate Joe Budd said. Budd was an early supporter of Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis, when many members of the Republican establishment supported different candidates.

McLaughlin said she, too, “absolutely would never vote for Kevin McCarthy.”

Several said there isn’t yet a contest with another candidate, leaving open the option of supporting the current minority leader for the job. Pruden was most supportive: “At this particular time, I’d have to vote for Kevin McCarthy.”

Republican prospects

The candidates are running for the Republican nomination in the Broward-Palm County congressional seat held for decades by Deutch, who isn’t seeking reelection, and his predecessor, former U.S. Rep. Robert Wexler. Six Democrats are seeking their party’s nomination to succeed Deutch.

The district leans Democratic, but with President Joe Biden unpopular, and Republican voters wildly enthusiastic about DeSantis, Republican candidates and party leaders said they think 2022 could finally be the year to flip the district.

Congressional districts are changing this year to reflect population changes uncovered in the 2020 Census, and the Deutch-held seat is slightly reconfigured and has a new number, District 23.

The partisan voting index from the nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates the district as D plus 5, which means it performed 5 points more Democratic than the nation during the past two presidential contests.

“This is a golden opportunity to not have a Democrat be your representative in Congress,” Budd said.

The debate at the Emma Lou Olson Civic Center in Pompano Beach was the first time all seven candidates appeared together in Broward County, said Broward’s state Republican committeewoman, Michele Merrell, who organized the event along with state committeeman Richard DeNapoli.

Budd and Pruden had the most support among the audience. Anyone attending was allowed to vote in a straw poll. Budd and Pruden tied with 39 votes. Swaffar received 18 votes and the other four others collectively had 25 votes.

Budd was the 2010 Republican nominee and Pruden was the 2020 Republican nominee for Congress, both losing to Deutch. Budd, twice elected by Palm Beach County Republican primary voters as the county’s state party committeeman, pointed to those successes.

Budd and Pruden both broke with a long-held belief by many Republicans that there shouldn’t be any limits on campaign spending.

Budd said he opposed the Supreme Court’s 2010 Citizens United decision, cheered by many Republicans, that removed limits on political spending. Pruden said he wanted limits on who can give to congressional candidates, initially saying he favored banning out-of-state contributions and then saying he wanted to ban contributions from people who don’t live in the district.

