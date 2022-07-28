Defensive Line Standout TJ Lindsey Recaps Great Notre Dame Visit

Notre Dame made a strong impression on 2024 defensive line standout TJ Lindsey

After being offered by Notre Dame back on June 30th, Bryant (Ark.) High School defensive lineman TJ Lindsey made it a priority to get to campus, and he did so Tuesday for the Irish. With it being Lindsey’s first visit to campus, he was working off of reputation, not knowing fully what to expect.

Following the visit, it appears the trip exceeded Lindsey’s high expectations. The 6-5, 270-pound defender went in depth on the visit with the Irish Breakdown staff.

“It was a great visit,” Lindsey said. “Meeting with Coach ( Marcus ) Freeman and Coach ( Al ) Washington , being able to see the campus and the photoshoot were a few of the big highlights from the trip. It was my first visit to campus and they set the bar very high.”

Lindsey had been developing a close relationship with Washington even before the visit. He spoke glowingly about Notre Dame’s new defensive line coach.

“I love Coach Washington,” Lindsey stated. “He’s very real and energetic. You can tell the players trust him completely.”

By all indications, it was a collaboration pitch that resonated with all of the campus visitors; Lindsey was no different.

“All the coaches seemed very genuine and all have high energy,” he noted. “They are all very real, which is awesome to be around.”

A big part of the visit was Lindsey’s ability to sit down with the coaches and hear their pitch for the potential fit. Positionally, the Irish staff could play a variety of roles for the team’s multiple front.

“They love my versatility,” Lindsey explained. “They see me anywhere from a three to five technique.”

As a big end or three technique, Lindsey offers substantial upside who is still continuing to grow into his body. For a player who had never to South Bend prior, the Arkansas native is already planning to return again in the future.

As of right now, Lindsey only has a visit planned to Florida State on July 30 and plans on figuring out the rest of his schedule after he gets back. He did make it well known that the Notre Dame fans and faithful should expect him back this fall for a game visit.

For the 12-1 state championship Bryant Hornets, Lindsey is a dominant fixture on the defensive line, seeing reps all over the front for the team. He is currently unranked on every major recruiting platform but if his firm is Amy indication, that will change very shortly.

Lindsey’s offer list is also beginning to expand with some impressive programs beginning to pull the trigger. Aside from the Irish, Georgia, Arkansas, Texas Tech and Colorado are a few of the notable early offers.

