Audrina Patridge claims Hills producers ‘blocked in’ her car to force confrontation with Kristin Cavallari

Audrina Patridge has claimed the producers of The Hills “manufactured” the notorious fight between her and Kristin Callavari over Patridge’s ex, Justin Bobby Brescia.

In her new memoir, Choices: To the Hills and Back Again , published on Tuesday (26 July), Patridge said the season five drama over Callavari “hanging out” with Brescia – after her own relationship with the musician ended – was purely for show.

Patridge and Brescia dated on and off between 2006, when the first season off the hit Noughties show was released, and 2011.

“There really wasn’t much for me to say to [Callavari], I was finished with Justin and I really didn’t care if Kristin and Justin were hanging out – especially because I knew it was just for the show,” Patridge reportedly wrote in the book.

She continued: “Still, production was adamant that we get an explosive scene. So adamant, in fact, that they blocked in my car with production vans and wouldn’t let me drive away until I fought with her.”

The Dancing with the Stars alum, 37, wrote that she was upset over the forced confrontation, explaining that “it was way beyond anything they’d done in the past to get the scene they wanted”,

After Callavari intervened, Patridge said, the duo filmed the scene but “laughed about it off camera”.

The Independent has contacted representatives of MTV for comment.

In her new memoir, Patridge also claimed that her relationship with Brescia, 40, had ended when the scene was filmed, adding that she was “already dating someone else”.

“But the producers wanted to keep that off-camera and have my continued focus on Justin as a romantic interest,” she alleged.

Among other revelations, Patridge also revealed that Brescia and Callavari’s relationship “started out fake” but that her ex “might have started catching feelings” for the Uncommon ‘James founder along the way.

Speaking to US Magazine while promoting her memoir, Patridge said she “will always have love” for Brescia.

“We were a huge part of each other in our lives for a long time. So I think there will always be that friendly, caring...whatever it is,” she finished.

Also in the memoir, Patridge details feeling “humiliated” by Justin Timberlake at the 2007 MTV Video Music Awards.