Ukraine news - live: ‘Nowhere safe’ from Russian attacks in Kharkiv, says mayor

“Nowhere” in Kharkiv is safe as Russia ’s forces have returned to escalate attempts to capture the city, the mayor said.

Ukraine ’s second-biggest city has been bombed “with varying intensity and at different times,” Igor Terekhov said.

The bombardment has resumed after Vladimir Putin ’s troops withdrew from the northern city in early May.

“Many hundreds” of people have died, transport and energy infrastructure is damaged, about 30 per cent of homes are destroyed leaving 150,000 people homeless, and 110 schools and 53 medical sites have been hit, Mr Terekov said.

Mr Terekov told AFP news agency: “The Russian aggressors are trying to turn Kharkiv into a pitiful city, like the ones they have in Russia.

“But they won't succeed. And, as you see, the people of Kharkiv are defending their city, weapons in hand.

“... You can't say anywhere in Kharkiv is safe. Yes, it is safe in the shelters and it is safe in the metro ... But there is no district, no place in the city, where you can claim it is totally safe.”