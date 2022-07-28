ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Goodfellas star was an opera singer at heart

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
slippedisc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Entertainment
City
Florida, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Sorvino
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opera Singer#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#New York City Opera#Mafia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Community Policy