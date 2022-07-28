NEED TO KNOW: Week of July 28

THE SCOOP

TAG/The Artists Gallery just recently reopened this month after renovations. This weekend, folks will get the chance to stop in and see the updated space, its current show with the theme of ice cream, and stop by for an ice cream social from 1 to 4 p.m. July 30. Why ice cream? The building, at 501 N. Market St. in downtown Frederick, has passed through many hands over the years, resulting in a variety of businesses — among them, Ebert’s, which produced Peerless Ice Cream on the upper floor of TAG’s current building.