Local briefs: site selection committee convenes in Athens, School Board member appointed in Elberton

athens city hall

The citizens committee that is looking for a site for a sales tax-funded Judicial Center for Athens-Clarke County meets at 4 o’clock this afternoon. Plans call for moving the non-judicial function out of the Clarke County courthouse on East Washington Street in Athens.

The teacher planning sessions that began Wednesday continue this morning in Oconee County: teachers are ramping up for next week’s start of a new school year. Wednesday August 3 is also the first day of classes in the Clarke County School District.

There is a new member for the School Board in Elbert County: the Board has appointed Heather Nestor to serve the remainder of Samantha Rucker’s unexpired term. Rucker passed away earlier this month, losing a battle with cancer at the age of 38.

The funeral for Genny Cole is scheduled for Saturday in Lavonia: the former director of Lavonia’s Downtown Development Authority died earlier this week at the age of 80.

Hall County Animal Control reports another case of rabies in Hall County, the seventh this year: a rabid raccoon in Gainesville.

