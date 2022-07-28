Police investigating Reynoldsburg barbershop fire

www.10tv.com
LGBTQ-owned local businesses in ColumbusThe LanternColumbus, OH
Not a party person? Here are other optionsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State LGBTQ, mental health, crime, academic, community and religious resourcesThe Lantern
Gameday do’s and don’ts to celebrate 100 years at Ohio StadiumThe LanternColumbus, OH
Track & Field: Taking directorship a ‘full circle’ opportunity for JosephThe LanternColumbus, OH
Columbus firefighters find body in south Columbus home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Firefighters discovered a body in a vacant south Columbus home that that caught on fire Monday. Around 6:15 a.m., Columbus firefighters responded to reports of a fire at a vacant home on the 1600 block of Linwood Avenue where they found a dead body, according to Columbus Division of Fire Chief […]
1 dead after south Columbus house fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a fire at a home in south Columbus early Monday morning. The fire happened on the 1600 block of Linwood Avenue just west of Lockbourne Road around 6:10 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Fire. According to Battalion Chief Jeff...
1 dead after crash at intersection in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a crash in Columbus Monday night. According to Columbus police, the crash happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of West Mound Street and Harrisburg Pike. One vehicle was involved in the crash, police said. The victim was pronounced at...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Bones believed to be human found inside Yoctangee Park
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Bones believed to be human were found over the weekend inside a Chillicothe park. The Guardian has learned that law enforcement from Chillicothe Police Department and Ross County Sheriff’s Office responded to an area on Back Road, near the Chillicothe Annex-Park, located behind Chillicothe High School on Saturday. They were sent there after a person called police saying they had found, what they believed to be human remains.
Police searching for missing stepsisters last seen in southwest Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are searching for two stepsisters who were last seen in southwest Columbus on Monday. The Columbus Division of Police said 9-year-old Cecilia Montgomery and 11-year-old Miracle Montgomery were last seen leaving their home on Gimbles Drive off of Brown Road around 1 p.m. Cecilia is...
Police: 2 men dead, 3 injured in shooting outside of south Columbus bar
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two men are dead and three others were injured after police said multiple shooters were involved in a shooting outside of a south Columbus bar Monday night. Columbus Police Chief Deputy Smith Weir said officers were called to the Old Landmark bar on Rumsey Road around 9:40 p.m.
2 stolen vehicles recovered, 11 impounded in Columbus ATV, dirt bike crackdown
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Authorities impounded 11 more vehicles and recovered at least two that were stolen as law enforcement continues to crackdown on illegal ATV and dirt bike use on central Ohio streets. According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers along with deputies from the Franklin County Sheriff’s...
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – Man Pistol Whipped in Car
Chillicothe – A man was arrested after a fight occurred in a car where both people were injured involving a gun. According to the Chillicothe police department, a fight between two males occurred on 7/28 in to the area of Tiffin St. inside a car. According to the victim he and Koty Umphries, had been at a party at a girl’s house somewhere across town. They then left the residence in Umphries car when an argument between the two occurred. According to the Victim, Umphries pulled a gun and threatened him. Then fearing for his life, he hit the man. In retaliation Umphries supposedly hit the victim back with the gun, and both ended up with lacerations in the face and head. The victim exited the car and Umphries left the scene.
Woman hit, killed by car on I-270 in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a serious crash on I-270 eastbound near Columbus. Around 5 a.m. Monday, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to reports of pedestrian-involved crash on I-270 eastbound near State Route 104 in southern Franklin County. A Columbus man was traveling eastbound on I-270, just east […]
$50K reward offered in fatal Reynoldsburg shooting
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — There is a $50,000 reward being offered for information leading to the arrest of a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Reynoldsburg in 2017. Central Ohio Crime Stoppers said on Saturday, April 22, 2017, Reynoldsburg police responded to the Miracle Car Wash on the 600 block of Lancaster […]
Police: 1 killed in shooting at south Columbus bar
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed in a shooting at a south Columbus bar Monday night, according to police. The shooting happened at the Old Landmark bar on Rumsey Road around 9:40 p.m. A dispatcher said the person was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:54 p.m. Additional...
sciotopost.com
Breaking: Heavy Police Presence in Pickaway County, SWAT Called
Pickaway – A man threatening suicide by cop was arrested in the area of Shepard road and Picway. Calls came in of a man threatening suicide by cop who had supposedly fired a gun in the area of Picaway and Shepard road. Law Enforcement reported that he flashed a gun when they arrived. Pickaway County requested SWAT from Columbus.
Vigil held for Reynoldsburg woman, 18, killed in shooting
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) – The Reynoldsburg community gathered Sunday night to honor the life of a young woman taken too soon. A’yanta Jarmon was shot and killed late Friday night. Loved ones said she was kind and had a smile that would light up an entire room. “When our community suffers a loss, it’s not […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Firefighters in Ross Co. battle early morning blaze
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — In the early morning hours, firefighters in Ross County responded to a fire near the village of Bainbridge. Dispatchers received a call about a structure fire on South Benner Hill Road around 2:30 a.m., according to reports. Multiple township crews from neighboring areas helped put...
Impaired hit-skip crash leaves Columbus motorcyclist in critical condition
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person was arrested Saturday following an impaired driving accident that left a motorcyclist in critical condition. Around 10:30 p.m., Columbus police responded to reports of a hit-and-run at the intersection of Blue Fox Lane and Billingsley Road where they found an injured motorcyclist and a bumper belonging to a black […]
Father of son fatally shot in Franklin County: 'Please just turn yourself in'
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The father of a man who was shot and killed in Franklin County last month wants justice for his son's death. The sheriff’s office received a 911 call on the evening of July 7 for a report of shots fired in the area of Cross-Key Apartments on Chatterton Road.
'A hero in the community': Funeral held for Clark County deputy killed in standoff
CLARK COUNTY, Ohio — More than a thousand people showed up to First Christian Church in Springfield to pay their respects to a Clark County deputy who was killed in the line of duty during a standoff last week. The sheriff's office responded to a report of a woman...
Two east side shootings in Columbus Sunday morning
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police responded to two separate shootings on the city’s east side in the early morning hours on Sunday. Grattan Road At approximately 1:25 a.m., Columbus police arrived at the 1500 block of Grattan Road where they found a 42-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the left leg, according to […]
Three shootings in 15 minutes: One woman dead
Several people were shot on Friday night in Columbus and Whitehall, and one of those has been taken to an area hospital in critical condition, and has since died.
myfox28columbus.com
Police: woman dies after shooter opens fire near party in southeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for one or more shooters who fired into a crowd of people Friday night, killing a woman. Police said officers responded to the 2700 block of Fariwaood Avenue around 11:35 p.m. on a report of a shooting and found a woman unresponsive with a gunshot wound.
