Guthrie County Supervisors approve participation in SS4A Grant Application

(Guthrie Co) The Guthrie County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved participation in the Safe Streets and Roads for All Grant Application.

County Engineer Josh Sebern said with part of the new infrastructure bill there is one billion dollars in safety funding and grants and so the Iowa County Engineers Association is putting together a statewide grant application to have an action plan in place for all 99 counties statewide. Sebern said unfortunately distracted driving is a thing now and they are going to have do things they can to add layers of buffer before a vehicle exits a roadway.

Sebern said as part of the grant application there is a resolution that states they commit to the zero fatalities program the state of Iowa has going on.

The grant has a September deadline.