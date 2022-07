(Atlantic) The Cass County Fairgrounds will fill up with livestock exhibits today. The 4H and FFA swine weigh-in is from 7:30 am. to 9:30 a.m., Rabbit check-in is from 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., followed by the Poultry exhibits at 10:00 a.m. Meat Goat and Dairy weigh in from 10:30 a.m. to Noon, and horses check in from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. The Sheep weigh-in is from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The complete schedule is posted below: