ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

With massive Polish arms deal S.Korea steps closer to Ukraine war

Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xmo84_0gvqxLYc00

SEOUL, July 28 (Reuters) - South Korea's biggest ever arms deal will make it a major supplier of weapons flooding into Europe since the Ukraine war began, with sales to NATO-member Poland involving more than 1,600 tanks and howitzers, and nearly 50 fighter jets.

South Korean and Polish officials signed a framework agreement on Wednesday in Warsaw in a deal that Poland says is a key part of their efforts to rearm in the face of the war in Ukraine, where it has sent at least $1.7 billion in military aid.

The scale and speed of the multi-billion dollar deal caught some analysts off guard, as Poland has also been buying additional Abrams tanks from the United States and has been in a dispute with Germany over a request to obtain more Leopard tanks.

Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said that South Korea was the only player that could provide new weapons fast enough.

"It is extremely important that the first deliveries of howitzers and tanks will take place this year," he said at the signing ceremony.

For the countries of NATO’s eastern flank, the prospect of cooperation with South Korea is particularly interesting, said Oskar Pietrewicz, an analyst with the Polish Institute of International Affairs (PISM).

“The war in Ukraine is a stimulus for the South Korean arms industry,” Pietrewicz, said. “The interest in South Korea’s offer may be even greater if one takes into account the huge disappointment of NATO's Eastern Flank countries with the attitude of Germany.”

The reluctance of some other countries to act has opened this opportunity, said Ramon Pacheco Pardo, the Korea Chair at the Brussels School of Governance.

"Someone has to arm Ukraine, and South Korea is seizing this opportunity," he said.

NO LETHAL AID

Seoul, however, isn't ready to acknowledge the sale has anything to do with Ukraine.

A U.S. ally, South Korea's policy is that it will not provide Ukraine with lethal aid, and has sought to avoid antagonizing Russia - both for economic reasons and the influence that Moscow can exert with North Korea.

When asked if this deal signals greater involvement in the Ukraine conflict, South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin stressed that it was only done bilaterally with Poland.

Poland has already given Ukraine some of its AHS Krab howitzers, which are made with components from South Korea. One security source said such transfers could require Seoul's approval.

A spokesman for South Korea's Defense Acquisition Program Administration said it does not confirm details on individual exports approvals, and said the latest deals with Warsaw are not related to helping Ukraine, but are aimed at boosting Poland's armed forces.

"I think that it's partly the business opportunity but also a political gesture," Pacheco Pardo said. "South Korea will get a hit from this in terms of its relations with Russia, so there is this political choice."

LONG-TERM PLANS

The Export-Import Bank of Korea said the nation's arms exports hit a record high of more than $7 billion last year, but this deal would potentially dwarf that.

Officials have not confirmed its value, but the fighter jets alone are worth around $3 billion, according to manufacturer Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI), and Poland said it is one of their most important and largest defence orders in recent years.

U.S.-based defence analyst firm Forecast International said the deal could be larger than Poland’s entire current-year defense allocation of $14.1 billion.

"It's like all of our companies, large and small, have come together to work on one project for the whole year, so it's massive," said Eom Hyo-sik, a former executive at Hanwha and a retired military officer.

Blaszczak said the deal goes beyond merely “filling the gaps we have in our armed forces,” and represents a “strategic approach” including technology transfers that will see Poland build many of the South Korean weapons and cooperate with Seoul long into the future.

Among the weapons involved in the deal are variants of the K2 Black Panther tank, which is manufactured by Hyundai Rotem, and the K9 Thunder,a self-propelled howitzer which is built by Hanwha Defense.

Hanwha Defense said it plans to establish a branch in Poland to use for the expansion of European defense exports, including the K9, Redback armoured vehicles, and guided missiles.

The first stage of the deal will involve 180 tanks and 48 howitzers, with the first deliveries this year. A second stage will include more than 800 tanks and 600 howitzers, and by 2026 both will be produced in Poland, Blaszczak said.

The first FA-50 jets, which can be used for training as well as combat, will arrive by the middle of next year, he added. KAI said it will help the Polish government and companies to establish maintenance, training, and production facilities which it hopes could eventually help it sell 1,000 FA-50s globally, as well as generate interest in its next-generation KF-21 jet.

Reporting by Josh Smith; Additional reporting by Hyonhee Shin and Soo-hyang Choi in Seoul, and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 87

Cogito
6d ago

This war is a gift to the world's arms dealers and, the longer it lasts and the more intense it gets the better it is for them. Such is the way of the world. Is it moral, right, as it should be? I surely don't know. I wish it were otherwise but, as they say, "it is what is".

Reply(16)
28
Sgt. Grammar
5d ago

South Korea is building up it's forces. It's a good sign for allies, but we will hear China whine about it soon.

Reply(1)
20
Rick H
4d ago

I have little problem with supporting the war efforts in the Ukraine, but it's also a matter of degree. First and foremost, this is much more of a problem for western Europe than it is for the US, and as such, it is their best interests to be the primary supporters of this war, both financially and militarily

Reply(13)
7
Related
Benzinga

Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court

A top Russian diplomat Wednesday warned the U.S. against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
POLITICS
102.5 The Bone

Horrifying footage appears to show Russian captors castrating a Ukrainian prisoner of war

A horrific video posted online on Thursday appears to show a Ukrainian prisoner of war being castrated by his Russian captors. While Yahoo News cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video, the footage, which was initially posted on a pro-Russian Telegram page before spreading rapidly on social media, showed what appears to be a Russian soldier or mercenary wearing a distinctive black fringed hat, mutilating a man who appears to be a captured Ukrainian soldier.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

US military chief reveals first Chinese target if war breaks out

If the U.S. and China ever go to war, the U.S. will go after China’s command and control first, the commandant of the Marine Corps revealed last week. During an event called “Defense Disruptors Series: A Conversation with General David Berger” at the Hudson Institute, Gen. Berger said “to weaken that animal over there” — referring to communist China — the U.S. would “go after command and control.”
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War#Korea#Russia#Polish#Nato#South Korean
Daily Mail

Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan

The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Russian journalist who protested invasion of Ukraine by holding up a banner in live TV broadcast has been detained by the country's police, lawyer reveals

A Russian journalist who protested the invasion of Ukraine by holding up a banner during a live TV broadcast has been detained by the country's police, her lawyer has revealed. Ukrainian-born Marina Ovsyannikova, 43, dubbed the 'bravest women on television', was detained by Russian police on Sunday and her location...
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Largest Air Forces in the World

The U.S. spent more than $778 billion on its armed forces in 2020, easily the largest defense budget of any country. The U.S. Airforce has has more aircraft than the next five nations combined. While the Air Force is branch most associated with jets and planes, every military branch — the Air Force, Marine Corps, […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Germany
The US Sun

FBI and M15 issue rare joint warning for all iPhone and Android users over growing China cybersecurity attacks

DIRECTORS from the top intelligence agencies representing the United States and the United Kingdom have appeared together to make a forceful statement. Statements indicate Western intelligence agencies are suspicious of potential cybercrime and espionage operations orchestrated by China. “Today is the first time the heads of the FBI and MI5...
CELL PHONES
Newsweek

Putin Ally Waiting for Order to Smash West to 'Smithereens'

Ramzan Kadyrov, the Chechen leader and top ally of Vladimir Putin, said Sunday that he is waiting on an order from the Russian president to blast Western countries to "smithereens." Kadyrov made the declaration in a Telegram post that announced the completion of a new Chechen regiment called "North-Akhmat," which...
POLITICS
Indy100

Russian intelligence plot fails after Ukrainians realise defector's girlfriend is 'too hot' for him

An undercover Russian intelligence plot against Ukraine fell apart because they noticed the “girlfriend” of one of the men was too hot. The plot was foiled by maverick former intelligence agents who noticed Maria, the alleged girlfriend of an FSB (Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation) agent and pilot, seemed far too attractive to be with him and because he seemed to know nothing about her.
EUROPE
24/7 Wall St.

Every Plane in Russia’s Air Force

Russian soldiers accidentally shot down one of their own warplanes on July 18, a brand new Sukhoi Su-34M. The upgraded Su-34 is roughly comparable to the U.S. Air Force’s F-15E and is considered Russia’s most advanced warplane, according to Forbes. The Dutch defense analysis site Oryx reports that at least 185 Russian aircraft, including 37 […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
americanmilitarynews.com

Secret Putin phone call leaked

A secret phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron, which took place in February just days before Russia invaded Ukraine, leaked in late June. According to France’s Le Temps news publication, the call took place on February 20, just four days before the Russian invasion...
POLITICS
102.5 The Bone

Why is China angry about Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan?

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-California, landed in Taiwan Tuesday as part of her tour of Asia, ignoring threats from China and warnings from President Joe Biden. Pelosi’s stop in Taiwan has caused Chinese leaders to issue warnings that measures will be taken if she does visit the island and that “As for what measures, if she dares to go, then let’s wait and see.”
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Four United States stealth bombers arrive in Australia in a dramatic show of force to the Indo-Pacific - before the military has yet another encounter with a Chinese warship

Rarely-seen USAF B-2A stealth bombers have landed in Queensland in a high-profile show of strength, as Australian Defence Forces have another encounter with a Chinese warship. At least four bombers - whose unique design makes them virtually invisible to radar detection - touched down on Sunday at the RAAF Amberely Base, west of Brisbane.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
International Business Times

Putin May Face War In Russia As Volunteer Chechen Battalion Plans Attack

A group of volunteer Chechen fighters is reportedly planning an offensive against Moscow amid Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ongoing war in Ukraine, the force’s spokesman said. Islam Belokiev, spokesman for the Chechen fighting force Sheikh Mansur Battalion, said the group is preparing to launch a second offensive against...
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Chinese state media warn fighter jets escorting Pelosi to Taiwan could be shot down

A Chinese state media figure warned that the presence of U.S. fighter jets accompanying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's transport to Taiwan would be considered an "invasion." Hu Xijin, a commentator for China's Global Times, warned on Friday that "if US fighter jets escort Pelosi’s plane into Taiwan, it is [an] invasion. The PLA has the right to forcibly dispel Pelosi’s plane and the US fighter jets, including firing warning shots and making tactical movement of obstruction. If ineffective, then shoot them down."
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

524K+
Followers
346K+
Post
247M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy