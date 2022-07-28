Jack Bernard: Right-wing extremists have infiltrated the U.S. military

“We owe the men and women of the Department of Defense an environment free of extremist activities. And we owe our country a military that reflects the founding values of our democracy.” — Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Dec. 20, 2021.

There are multiple reports, including investigations by the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security, which document that our military has been increasingly infiltrated by right-wing extremists. This fact should concern all Americans — conservative, moderate or progressive.

Earlier this month, Spc. James Phillip Mault, a Fort Bragg soldier, was sentenced to three years in prison for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol. Mault enlisted in the Army in May 2021, according to Bragg officials.

On June 15, 2021, a National Strategy for Countering Domestic Terrorism report detailed the increasing danger to national security. The report specified actions that should be taken, including better screening of potential soldiers and closer monitoring of recruitment efforts by outside groups.

It’s good that the Defense Department is finally waking up to the threat that right-wing extremism presents to our nation and our freedoms. Even if this awakening is clearly too late.

Take the case of Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn, revered by the GOP base. In reality, he has been shown to be a traitor to his nation who lied to the FBI, was caught and convicted. He has been accused of everything from promoting QAnon to trying to illegally overturn the results of a fair election to advocating the violent overthrow of our government.

He’s the same gutless guy who answered House Committee member Rep. Liz Cheney by taking the Fifth, repeatedly. One easy question was: “Do you believe the violence on January 6 was justified morally?”

By refusing to answer House Committee questions, Flynn conveniently ignored the fact that the 1-6-21 insurrection has resulted in 884 rioters indicted for offenses, including “seditious conspiracy” (i.e., engaging in a coup to overthrow our elected government).

While the proportion of military and former military personnel was small, 12%, their impact was large. Nearly half of the 33 arrested had been deployed previously and nearly a fourth were military officers. More ominously, more than a third of them were in established violent extremist groups such as the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers .

Thanks to a disgraceful politically motivated pardon by Trump that prevented him from going to prison, Flynn is now embraced by the GOP base as a hero.

But military extremists like Flynn are nothing new. Although vets are only 6% of the population, they are 10% of those committing domestic terrorist acts.

Fayetteville murders

In 1995, a peaceful black couple were murdered in the middle of a Fayetteville, North Carolina, street by three racist Fort Bragg soldiers. The couple were attacked at random and killed simply due to their race. But the incident could have been predicted and prevented by the army.

The leader of the three murderers had hung a Nazi flag over his bed on base. He had also made numerous racist comments to other Fort Bragg soldiers. However, he had never been disciplined by military personnel who must have known his leanings. Nazi, white supremacist propaganda and bomb-making materials were later discovered in that soldier’s rented trailer.

The proportion of white extremists is small compared to the total number of active and reserve duty members. However, since there are 3.2 million active/reserve, the potential number of extremists is still considerable.

Examples of their activities include:

-Forming the “Texas Emergency Reserve” to threaten Vietnamese immigrants;

-Stealing military equipment sufficient to blow up a “city block;”

-Helping organize the 2017 “Unite the Right” racist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia; and

-Forming FEAR at Fort Stewart, Georgia.

FEAR, which stands for “Forever Enduring, Always Ready,” consisted of active-duty soldiers stationed at Fort Stewart in Georgia who planned to terrorize opposition targets. FEAR murdered two people it thought were informants.

The Defense Department is aware of this extremism and has promulgated regulations intended to discourage domestic terrorism by members of the military. Other recommendations included better screenings, developing effective educational programs to counter domestic terrorism in the military, mental health interventions for those “already radicalized” and more effective methods of identifying and stopping those planning violence.

One study stated that one third of active-duty troops had knowledge of white extremists in their ranks. But doing anything is difficult when right-wing radicalism exists at the top, not just the bottom.

Jack Bernard is the former director of Health Planning for Georgia and a retired high-level executive with a healthcare corporation. He was one of the founders of Premier, Inc. in Charlotte. He is a widely published health reform columnist.

