What's Happening? 9 upcoming events in the Fayetteville area

From scavenger hunts in downtown Fayetteville to revisiting the 80s in Hope Mills, the Fayetteville area has plenty of upcoming events.

Downtown Alliance presents the 7th Annual Midsummer Magic event 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in downtown Fayetteville.

The event is a free two-day Fairy Door Scavenger Hunt with programmed activities at businesses.

Participants can get their fairy journals, which contain the scavenger hunt and quest instructions, at participating businesses.

There will also be a costume contest on social media following the hashtag, #MidsummerMagicFayNC, for a chance to win prizes. For more information visit the Downtown Alliance Facebook.

Here are eight other events in the area in the coming days:

80s Party

Red Monkey Lounge,3000 Fort Bragg Road, presents an 80s Party from 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Friday.

The event will feature performances, a DJ and special themed cocktails. There will also be a costume contest, judging guests on their 80s gear that starts at 11 p.m.

Comedy & Cocktails

Paddy's Irish Pub presents Comedy & Cocktails at the Church Entertainment Lounge, 7-9:30 p.m. Thursday. This week is headliner Dougie Almeida and featured comic David Zasloff. The preshow will have an open mic and games.

Paddy's Irish Pub is located at 2606 Raeford Road, Suite B, Fayetteville. Tickets start at $10. For more info visit the pub's Facebook at www.facebook.com/paddyspubnc.

Brunch with Brenda

Huske Hardware House Restaurant & Brewing Company, 405 Hay St., presents Brunch with Brenda the Drag Queen in downtown Fayetteville, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday.

Seating for lunch begins at 11 a.m. and the show starts at noon. General admission tickets are $10 with the cost of brunch separate. The show is recommended for those ages 18 and older.

Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite.

Miss Fayetteville Dogwood Festival Pageant interest meeting

The Dogwood Festival is holding a Miss Fayetteville Dogwood Festival Pageant interest meeting 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the Arts Council of Fayetteville, 301 Hay St.

Attendees are welcome to ask questions and hang out while discussing the pageant. Light snacks and beverages will be provided.

The last day to submit a pageant application is Aug. 26.

Fayetteville NOW 50th Anniversary

The 50th anniversary of the Fayetteville Chapter of the National Organization for Women is being celebrated 2:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday at the Cape Fear Botanical Garden, 536 N. Eastern Blvd.

There will be refreshments, a video presentation of past events, recognition of some of the members and some speakers.

The event is free to attend.

80s Unleashed

Dirtbag Ales Brewery and Taproom, 5435 Corporation Drive presents 80s Unleashed at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

The event will feature live music and craft beer.

Karaoke

Legendary Karaoke presents Karaoke night 7-10 p.m. Saturday at Huske Hardware Restaurant and Brewing Company, 405 Hay St.

To sign up to sing, download the Songbooks Online app and use Show ID LEGKAR.

Wine and Pie Pairing

The Fayetteville Pie Company, 253 Westwood Shopping Center, presents its first wine and pie pairing.

Three pies will be paired with three wines. The ticket includes a sample of three wines, two savory cutie pies, one sweet cutie pie and a glass of your favorite wine from the tasting.

There will also be live music and a photography gallery.

Tickets for the event are $25 and are available on Eventbrite.

