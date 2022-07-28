Unseasonably dry conditions for South Florida

cbs12.com
Related
cbs12.com
Still warm overnight Sunday as the heat continues for the start of August
A few passing clouds this evening with a coastal shower or two possible by Monday morning. It'll stay warm overnight with lows returning to the middle 70s inland and lower 80s along the coast. Expect a hot start to August with a mix of sun and clouds on Monday as...
cbs12.com
Staying dry through the weekend in South Florida
A quiet but warm Saturday evening ahead with a few passing clouds overnight. Overnight lows will remain near 80 degrees along the coast to the middle 70s inland. A coastal shower is possible as we start out Sunday morning. Sunshine will stick around for most of the day with highs...
cbs12.com
Florida's average gas price back below $4/gallon, but only in 3 of 5 counties around here
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The price of gas, which has been getting lower and lower, has reached a milestone in Florida. AAA reported the average price of a regular gallon in the state is now less than $4. In fact, the average was 7 cents less than $4 on Sunday, at $3.929.
cbs12.com
Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million sold in Jensen Beach
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Someone bought a ticket on the Treasure Coast that came close to winning the $1 billion Mega Millions Jackpot. The Florida Lottery says two tickets in the Sunshine State won second-tier prizes of $1 million. One of those tickets was purchased at the Cumberland...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs12.com
Florida dentist arrested fourth time in two months
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WEAR) — Pensacola dentist Dr. Charles Stamitoles was arrested again Friday for the fourth time in a little over two months. Stamitoles, 65, was arrested and booked into the Escambia County Jail Friday on a charge of battery. Channel 3 is working to obtain Stamitoles' arrest report...
cbs12.com
Ticket bought in Illinois wins $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot
CHICAGO (AP) — Someone has beaten the odds and won the estimated $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot. A lottery official says there is one winning ticket and it was purchased at a store in the Chicago suburb of Des Plaines. The winning numbers drawn Friday night are: 13-36-45-57-67, with...
cbs12.com
Arrested twice in a week but only released once
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Getting arrested for the second time in a week meant no bail for Markivous Jean. The 20 year old has been in jail for nearly two months, since a Boynton Beach police officer reported getting called to a disturbance in a development called The Crossings on the evening of Wednesday, June 1.
Comments / 0