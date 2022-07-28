ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Pennsylvania universities reject GOP call to freeze tuition

By Brooke Schultz/AP
WITF
WITF
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.witf.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Education
City
University Park, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Temple, PA
Education
City
Temple, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lincoln University#Temple University#Legislature#College#Gop#House#Republicans#University Of Pittsburgh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WITF

WITF

Harrisburg, PA
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.

 https://witf.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy