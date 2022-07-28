ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malden, MA

Sen. Ed Markey says ‘undeniably dangerous’ judges are undermining climate action (Viewpoint)

By U.S. Sen. Edward J. Markey
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.masslive.com

Comments / 15

carribean life
3d ago

Yup. Climate climate climate. Ok all these people travel in large suburban vehicles 🤦‍♂️. But tell us about climate ?

Reply
18
Frank Serpico
2d ago

loser climateer, these c l o w n s are destroying our country, vote out every single one of them

Reply
8
Like minded
3d ago

climate? how about the criminal activity Markey

Reply
19
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
Malden, MA
Society
State
West Virginia State
Malden, MA
Government
City
Malden, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Markey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas#State Supreme Court#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#The Supreme Court#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
79K+
Followers
59K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy