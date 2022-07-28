ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boiling Spring Lakes, NC

Enormous Alligator Terrorizes North Carolina Family: 'Like Lake Placid'

By Robyn White
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.newsweek.com

Comments / 112

lisa lindeman
3d ago

I can’t believe they didn’t want to stress the alligator. Are ppl loosing their minds?? The news is full of ppl and their pets being attacked and killed by gators. Yet no one was concerned for these families?? First time I saw that alligator he would have been bye-bye.

Reply(8)
92
Edon Hartford
3d ago

Wildlife officials just plain lazy, it would not have been safe for the neighbors, children and there pets, how can you say leave it shows they didn’t care about the neighbors safety they should file a lawsuit in sm claims court and get there money back.

Reply(1)
41
NickNick
3d ago

I would have had a nice pair of 🐊 alligator boots! Comes to my family & pets…sorry but there are many places for Wally the 🐊to live than there!

Reply(4)
31
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Maine State
City
Boiling Spring Lakes, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alligator#Lake Placid#Gator
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
103K+
Post
924M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy