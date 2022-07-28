Watch: Home invasion suspect steals Amazon van, hits cars during wrong-way chase, police say

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — A home invasion suspect is behind bars after authorities said he stole an Amazon truck and led police on a wrong-way chase in Southern California.

According to KNBC-TV and KABC-TV, the incident began about 5 p.m. Monday at an Atlanta Avenue mobile home park in Riverside. Riverside police responded to reports of two home invasions and arrived to discover that the suspect had stolen an Amazon van and fled the scene, the department said in a Facebook post.

“Officers made contact with the Amazon driver and were able to locate the stolen delivery van through GPS tracking,” the post read. “At the same time, our dispatch center was receiving several calls of an Amazon delivery van colliding into parked vehicles along Arlington Avenue. Officers spotted the stolen delivery van at Arlington Avenue and Victoria Avenue and attempted to stop it. The suspect failed to yield and led them on a pursuit through city streets toward the 60 Freeway.”

During the pursuit, the stolen van crossed a center median and struck a vehicle before entering the freeway, eventually hitting three more occupied vehicles, according to the post. After a few minutes, the van became disabled, and the suspect attempted to flee on foot across the freeway, police said. Police then caught the suspect, later identified as Quintin Jarnall Larks, 32, of Las Vegas, and “safely took him into custody,” the post read.

Larks’ charges include “attempted murder, home invasion robbery, carjacking, assault with a deadly weapon, recklessly evading police and suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs causing injury,” the department said. He remains jailed on $1 million bail, police said.

