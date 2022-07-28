Australian, Canadian climbers die on Pakistan's K2

www.sfgate.com
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
We gave birth to supersize babies, trolls attack them not being ‘normal’ & judge us as mums but we’re happy and healthy
AYSHAH Maton gazed down at her newborn daughter in disbelief and tried to process what the midwife had just told her. After a nine-hour home birth using nothing but gas and air, baby Eloise had weighed in at a whopping 12lb 1/2oz – the size of a typical three month old.
Saudi TV Skit Mocking Biden and Harris Goes Viral - Globally
While researching an article on how the world perceives of Joe Biden and his administration, this is what we found. By now, it’s no longer exactly breaking news that the Saudis created a scathing video mockery of both The President and Vice President of the United States. What we were unprepared for but accidentally found, is that the video is extremely popular. Not just here in America (where it received over 4 million views on Twitter in just its first day), but all around the world.
Mysterious Metallic Orb Falls on Mexico, May Contain ‘Valuable Information,’ Meteorologist Says
A prominent meteorologist says that a bizarre metal “orb” emblazoned with a secret code and perhaps containing “valuable information inside” fell from the sky onto a tree in Veracruz, Mexico just before midnight Sunday night, creating a firestorm of intrigue on social media and in local media. The meteorologist, Isidro Cano Luna, called on the Mexican Navy to study the orb.
Pelosi expected to visit Taiwan, Taiwanese and US officials say
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to visit Taiwan as part of her tour of Asia, according to a senior Taiwanese government official and a US official, despite warnings from Biden administration officials, who are worried about China's response to such a high-profile visit.
China’s Gen Z and millennials have a word for their disaffection with the economy and life in general. Evolution is dead, meet ‘involution’
Students wave the Chinese national flag at Wuhan University's graduation ceremony on June 22, 2022 in Wuhan, Hubei province of China. When Lily, a 27-year-old from central China’s Henan province, left her hometown for Hong Kong five years ago, she was full of hope for her future. A Big Four accounting firm had offered her a job in its Hong Kong office, located in a swanky building in the city’s bustling financial district.
Pelosi’s potential Taiwan visit is already rattling markets as Asia’s economies start to prepare for the worst
Markets sank Tuesday amid worries that Pelosi's visit to Taiwan would worsen tensions across the Taiwan Strait.
Woman Fined $1,800 For Bringing 2 Undeclared McMuffins Into Australia
An Australian airline passenger was handed a fine of AU$2,664 ($1,874) for two undeclared eggs, beef sausage McMuffins, and a ham croissant in their luggage. What Happened: An unnamed passenger traveling from Indonesia to Australia found themselves paying a hefty price for a McDonald's Corp MCD breakfast on arrival at Darwin Airport in the country's Northern Territory last week.
World is ‘one miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation’, says UN chief
UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres has warned against the “false security” nuclear weapons have to offer and said only one misstep was needed for “nuclear annihilation”.“Today, humanity is just one misunderstanding, one miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation,” Mr Guterres said at a review conference that started on Monday, marking 50 years of the inception of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) which seeks to prevent the expansion of nuclear arms for a nuclear weapon-free world.His comments come in the backdrop of a series of escalating global crises over which the threat of nuclear weapons loom, even as...
Tensions high across Asia as Pelosi poised for Taiwan visit
Tensions were growing on Tuesday amid reports of a potential visit to Taiwan later today by US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi during her trip to Asia.While Ms Pelosi, who is now in Malaysia, has not yet confirmed a trip to Taiwan, local media reports have said that she will fly to Taipei tonight where she is scheduled to spend the night.China views any such trip as highly provocative.On Tuesday, several Chinese warplanes flew close to the median line of the sensitive Taiwan Strait. Normally, neither Chinese nor Taiwanese aircraft normally cross this line.Chinese aircraft repeatedly conducted tactical...
Sri Lankans bide time as leaders seek fix for economic woes
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lankans who have endured months of fuel and food shortages are bracing for more pain as a newly installed government scrambles to find solutions to the Indian Ocean nation's economic emergency. Like many others, fish monger Gamini Mallawarachchi says he is pinning his...
Markets on edge as traders brace for Pelosi's possible Taiwan visit
Global markets fell on Tuesday as investors raised concerns about US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's expected visit to Taiwan that could severely escalate tensions with China.
Chinese warplanes buzz line dividing Taiwan Strait before expected Pelosi visit - source
TAIPEI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi was expected to arrive in Taipei later on Tuesday, people briefed on the matter said, as several Chinese warplanes flew close to the median line dividing the Taiwan Strait, a source told Reuters.
Pelosi's expected Taiwan visit risks creating greater instability between the US and China
Neither the United States nor China has overt interests in their budding superpower rivalry boiling over into open military clashes despite soaring tensions ahead of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's expected visit to Taiwan.
As US attempts to negotiate prisoner swap, Brittney Griner appears in court for ongoing trial
The Russian trial of WNBA star Brittney Griner is continuing Tuesday as US officials attempt to negotiate a prisoner swap for her release.
China warns US will 'pay the price' if Pelosi visits Taiwan
China said Tuesday that the United States will "pay the price" if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan during her Asia trip. - All eyes on Taiwan - Pelosi arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday for meetings with the prime minister and the speaker of the lower house of parliament, Malaysian state news agency Bernama reported.
How the CIA identified and killed Al-Qaeda leader Zawahiri
WASHINGTON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed in a U.S. strike in Afghanistan over the weekend, the biggest blow to the militant group since its founder Osama bin Laden was killed in 2011. read more.
