Meet Kadesha Gordon, Immaculate Conception Cathedral School’s new principal

School was something Kadesha Gordon did when she was growing up because she had to, not because she wanted to.

“I have memories of school but can’t necessarily categorize them as happy or joyful,” she said.

Now, as Immaculate Conception Cathedral School’s first Black principal, she wants to change that for her students.

Gordon’s hiring comes at a transitional period for ICCS. The school recently shuttered its all-girls high school program and switched to a classical education curriculum for its remaining students in grades K-8.

She has experience teaching in both private and public schools, but this is the first time that she has served as a principal.

Even though she is the first Black principal at ICCS, she doesn’t believe that not hiring one before her was intentional.

Rather, she believes it was just something that happened.

In fact, ICCS may have been one of the first schools in the city pushing for diversity, according to Rev. Robert Szczechura, pastor of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, ICCS’s mother church.

The Memphis 13 was the first group of Black students to move into previously all-white schools in Memphis. Those 13 students were spread out across elementary schools Bruce, Gordon, Rozelle and Springdale.

Along with them, Szczechura said ICCS was another of the first few schools in Memphis to be integrated.

Despite breaking the glass ceiling for ICCS, Gordon said it doesn’t really feel like a huge deal.

“It feels normal,” she said.

The major difference between working in a public school and a private school, specifically a Catholic private school, she said, is that she doesn’t feel like she has to hide who she is — a Catholic.

As principal, one of the things Kadesha Gordon wants to focus on is raising the school's enrollment numbers. (Brad Vest/Special to The Daily Memphian.)

Being the head of a Catholic school allows her to lead with her faith, something she couldn’t necessarily do at a public school, she said.

“It allows me to be more of myself,” she said.

As principal, one of the things Gordon wants to focus on is raising the school’s enrollment numbers.

She would ideally like to see at least 300 students attending the school by next year, although she isn’t sure how realistic that number is.

The school, which Gordon says serves 136 students, has historically dealt with low enrollment, specifically in its high school program that closed in 2020.

ICCS had been offering high school instruction for nearly 98 years before the decision was made, first serving high school students in 1922.

Since 1950, the high school had been an all-girls program.

Gordon expressed interest in seeing the high school reopen while she is principal, but Szczechura said the school’s new classical education curriculum would have to be extremely successful and attract many new students to the school for that to happen.

He cautioned there have not yet been any official talks of reopening the high school.

The switch to the new curriculum was made before Gordon was hired, but she stands behind it.

The move wasn’t initially popular with parents, according to Szczechura, even causing the school to lose some families over it.

“That’s part of change. Some people decide this is not for them at the moment,” he said.

The new curriculum puts a focus on critical thinking and problem-solving, which Gordon believes is a lost art.

She also said that because of the way it is structured, the curriculum makes for easier transitioning between subjects.

“It’s a very flowing curriculum. One subject flows into the next,” she said.

Now that she is principal, Gordon doesn’t plan on going anywhere anytime soon.

In fact, if she has her way, she could be leading IC for the next several decades.

One of her idols – Darren Mullis, principal of Holy Rosary Catholic School — has been at the school for years. He was made principal in 2003 but served as a teacher, youth director and director of religious education before.

“I want to be like him,” Gordon said. “I want to be here for 30 years.”