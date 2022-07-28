Third whitewater release scheduled at Francis E. Walter Dam

Another whitewater release has been scheduled at Francis E. Walter Dam, this time for Labor Day weekend.

A release of 650 cubic feet per second is set for Saturday, Sept. 3, the U.S. Army Corps Engineers’ Philadelphia District announced Wednesday. This adds to previously announced releases on Saturday, Aug. 27 and Sunday, Aug. 28.

Whitewater releases at the dam — located on the Lehigh River at Bear Creek — can be scheduled from May to October, according to the Corps, and they create "exciting whitewater conditions downstream in the Lehigh River Gorge."

The White Haven area gets the biggest flows in the morning, according to the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, which in addition to the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources helps the Corps plan its flow management. "Peak flows progressively move downriver to Rockport by mid-afternoon and to Jim Thorpe by evening hours."

The Corps also announced a fisheries enhancement release of 100 cubic feet per second for July 30 to Aug. 5.

These releases "provide some thermal relief to trout populations," which prefer cooler water, according to the Fish and Boat Commission.

Scheduled releases can change based on water storage, or if flood control operations become necessary. In addition to supporting recreation, the releases help the Corps maintain the desired "pool elevation" of 1,365 to 1,370 feet in the summer. According to the dam's recreation plan, this range was chosen to "conserve cooler water for later in the season, and to help in-lake fish spawning" while not creating "undesirable encroachment into flood control storage."