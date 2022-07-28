News Briefs: Arts and Wine Festival returns to Gibsonburg

Arts and Wine Festival returns to Gibsonburg

GIBSONBURG — The fifth annual Gibsonburg Arts and Wine Festival will be held Saturday. There will be the same art and sculptures, with live entertainment, food pairings, craft and art vendors and of course the Ohio wines.

Walk throughout Williams Park, following the trail that circles the sapphire blue quarry and look at dozens of sculptures. Live entertainment is 3-9 p.m. Admission if free. Wine Tasting is $20 for five tickets and $5 for the next five.

The first 1000 attendees receive an engraved/logoed Sculpture in the Village Arts and Wine Festival Libby wine glass. Admission includes five tasting tickets. Additional tasting tickets available for purchase. For more information, visit: artsandwinefest.com.

Artists sought for Port Clinton Lighthouse Festival

PORT CLINTON — The Greater Port Clinton Area Arts Council (GPCAAC) invites the public to a day of plein air painting during the Port Clinton Lighthouse Festival, which is happening Aug. 20 at the Port Clinton Lighthouse.

It is free to participate but artists must sign up to sell art during the event, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Booth space is 12 feet by 12 feet and will be placed along the walking path in Waterworks Park for a $25 fee.

All works of art submitted to the GPCAAC on Aug. 20 at 3:30 p.m. will be judged by a selected panel and three will be selected as 1st, 2nd and 3rd places. First Place will win a cash award of $250, and a professional photograph of the artwork will be taken. The art will be used for promoting the 2023 GPCAAC Arts and Craft Show. For more information, contact ottawacountyarts@gmail.com or call Keith Fleming 419-635-6104 or Carol Morgan 419-341-0979.

ProMedica Memorial improves ranking on hip repair

FREMONT — ProMedica Memorial Hospital announced it is ranked as high performing in hip fracture repair in the Fremont area as part of the U.S. News and World Report’s 2022-2023 Best Hospitals report.

According to U.S. News and World News Report, hip fracture surgical repair stabilizes the fractured hip or upper thighbones with surgical screws, nails or plates. Memorial Hospital improved its hip fracture repair ranking from an “average” in 2021.

Revival set at River of Living Water

FREMONT — The River of Living Water will host the Meet Me at the River Revival on Friday-Sunday at 604 Howland St. and the public is invited. Evangelist Derrick Starks, music minister for the Church of God in Christ, who resides in Atlanta, will participate in the event at 7 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. This Grammy Award winner in Gospel music is internationally known.