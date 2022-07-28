ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pet of the Week: Meet Skippy

By News-Messenger/News Herald
The News-Messenger
The News-Messenger
 3 days ago
Skippy is a male Jack Russell that is 12 years and 9 months old, weighing 14 pounds. He was recently returned to the Humane Society of Sandusky County shelter at no fault of his own after being adopted in 2019.

He is sweet and gentle. He loves treats. He loves going for walks and rolling in the grass. He's a bit nervous and shy with new people and situations, but warms up quickly. He loves affection and listens well. He gets along with other dogs. He does not do well with babies, young children, or puppies.

After the staff took him to the veterinarian, his bloodwork has no abnormalities, a full dental was performed leaving only his premolars and a canine tooth. A heart murmur was also discovered and medication was immediately started and will need to be ongoing for life. His adoption fee is $150, which includes his neuter, heartworm test, vaccines current, deworming, heartworm/flea prevention, and microchipped. His dog license is also required to be purchased at adoption which is an additional $20.75 for Sandusky County residents.

Visit the shelter at 1315 N. River Road, Fremont, 1 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Call 419-334-4517 for more information.

