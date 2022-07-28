Amid scorching heat, nonprofits rush to help vulnerable

Hope Station program assistant and driver Steve Brady unloads dozens of boxed fans Wednesday at the agency’s headquarters.

Hope Station Executive Director Linda Walling, left, and program assistant Steve Brady unload 50 boxed fans Wednesday to help clients beat the heat.

As temperatures soar and the heat index reaches dangerous levels, agencies in Wilson are scrambling to help those in need of cooling off.

This week’s forecast prompted Hope Station leaders to purchase 50 fans Wednesday for those most vulnerable to illness from the extreme heat.

‘AN EMERGENCY STATUS’

The Rev. Linda Walling, Hope Station’s executive director, said the nonprofit bought the electric fans with money left over from a hurricane recovery emergency fund.

“We determined this certainly arises to an emergency status for people who are living in sweltering houses or apartments,” Walling said.

The fans will go to Hope Station’s food pantry and housing clients. She said further eligibility will be determined by income, health needs and age, including elderly or families with infants in the home.

Hope Station is located at 309 Goldsboro St. E. Client service hours are 9 am. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for Wilson and 10 other North Carolina counties in the Coastal Plain, Sandhills and greater Raleigh area on Wednesday.

Temperatures are expected to reach the upper 90s on Thursday and Friday, according to the weather service. Heat index values could climb to 104-108 degrees.

‘WE ARE COMPLETELY OUT’



The Wilson Crisis Center gave away nearly 100 fans about a month ago thanks to donations from churches and Truist’s Lighthouse Project. But those fans were gone within two days, said Nancy Sallenger, the organization’s executive director.

“We are completely out,” she said. “The calls are still coming in. We have people on a waiting list. The fans are needed.”

Those calls are coming from residents of all ages, she said. One mother called the agency Wednesday morning and said she didn’t have air conditioning and needed a fan because her baby has breathing problems.

Nonprofit leaders say many Wilson residents simply don’t have air conditioning.That’s why agencies are doing all they can to help those in need during periods of extreme heat.

“With this heat day after day after day, it’s affecting people’s health,” Sallenger said. “It’s affecting their mental state. When you’re hot, it’s difficult to focus. They need these fans to circulate cool air.”

Sallenger said the Wilson Crisis Center will gladly take any fan donations. To contribute fans or make a monetary donation, call the Wilson Crisis Center at 252-237-5156.

Residents experiencing a cooling-related crisis can apply for assistance through the federally funded and locally administered Crisis Intervention Program. For more information, call the Wilson County Department of Social Services at 252-206-4000.