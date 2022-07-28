Bill Kirby: 'Gilligan's Island' shows the dangers of summer travel

No matter what happens, somebody will find a way to take it too seriously."

– Dave Barry

My wife has given up on getting me to take her on a cruise.

I offer the usual excuses about work duties, shark sightings and an aversion to sea shanties.

And let's not forget those things called shipwrecks. Let's not forget the lessons of "Gilligan's Island."

Most of you remember the popular TV comedy from the 1960s about a two-man crew and their five travelers who get shipwrecked on an island and, despite their best efforts, never seem to escape.

It was a TV show so absurd it could hold your attention for 30-something minutes and three commercials.

Recently:Bill Kirby: Some stay in Georgia when it comes to summer travels

But have you ever heard speculation that the insights of "Gilligan's Island" are really a story about something else, or maybe someplace else? Perhaps a place where snowballs are said to have little chance.

Consider the castaways who might represent well-known "Deadly Sins."

There is Ginger, the beautiful movie star, who might symbolize lust.

There is Mary Ann, cute, but envious of Ginger's confidant glamour.

There is the Professor, smart, clever but perhaps a bit vain.

There is Thurston G. Howell III, the greedy millionaire motivated by money.

There is his wife, Lovie, who never expects to have to do anything, an example of sloth.

And there is The Skipper, both overweight with gluttony and filled with anger at Gilligan, who is the show's main focus.

Think about it.

Bill Kirby:English is language of funny sayings, odd words, spelling challenges

Isn't it curious that it is "Gilligan's Island?" Why does it bear his name, although he never seems to be in charge?

Isn't it curious that it is Gilligan's efforts that often seem to keep the castaways stuck on the isIand – never to escape?

And isn't it curious Gilligan always wears red?

The devil is in the details.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: From Barry Whitney.

"Never put off until tomorrow what you can put off until the day after tomorrow."

TODAY'S JOKE: A woman was at lunch with an old friend and pointed to two elderly ladies across the room and said, "That will be us in 10 years."

To which her friend replied, "That's a mirror."

Bill Kirby has reported, photographed and commented on life in Augusta and Georgia for 45 years.