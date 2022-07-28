ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

The China threat is enormous and America must win the next great global competition

By Michael McCaul
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago
Whynot
2d ago

If you don't start trouble over issues that are none of your business.... won't be trouble..... This ain't your grandfather's world war against three small countries with limited manpower and almost no resources.... These are giants with unlimited manpower and resources that only need to play defense to inherit the world.

Montie Szydel
2d ago

we sure won't win with what we got in there for politicians now especially the Democrats they're in bed with China

ducky
1d ago

Too late, the World stood by as China and it's slave labor worked to give us cheap stuff. We got what we wanted, now they are in control of our needs !

