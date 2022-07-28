The China threat is enormous and America must win the next great global competition

www.foxnews.com
Whynot
2d ago
If you don't start trouble over issues that are none of your business.... won't be trouble..... This ain't your grandfather's world war against three small countries with limited manpower and almost no resources.... These are giants with unlimited manpower and resources that only need to play defense to inherit the world.
Reply
7
Montie Szydel
2d ago
we sure won't win with what we got in there for politicians now especially the Democrats they're in bed with China
Reply(2)
10
ducky
1d ago
Too late, the World stood by as China and it's slave labor worked to give us cheap stuff. We got what we wanted, now they are in control of our needs !
Reply
2
Comments / 25