Palm Beach, FL

Palm Beach Daily News' roundup of columns by the late Carleton Varney

By Daily News Staff
The Palm Beach Post
 3 days ago
Longtime columnist Carleton Varney, who wrote the popular Your Family Decorator column for the Palm Beach Daily News for more than 40 years, died July 14 at a hospital in Palm Beach Gardens. The internationally known interior designer was 85.

Mr. Varney was nicknamed “Mr. Color,” thanks to his liberal use of what he called “happy colors” in his decorating projects.

Mr. Varney was president of Dorothy Draper & Co., one of the country’s oldest interior design firms, which he bought in the mid-1960s after working at its office in New York City for several years.

Many readers have been looking back at his columns so we thought we'd make it easy for you.

Carleton Varney's Palm Beach Daily News columns

Here are Mr. Varney's most recent columns.

