Referees come together to pass along experience, love of game

Rosters secured – photographer supplied; it's just a few minutes from game time at Lenape High School, and the final element – the two referees – are coming across the field in tandem.

The Lenape manager, having filled out her book and tended to those needy press people, has a schoolbook open and is furiously scribbling what looks like gibberish – to a sports writer's eyes, anyway – into a spiral notebook.

The referees get to the table. They greet the coaches, and on this day, the press too. They shake a couple of hands. One of them asks the manager “what are you working on?”

She doesn't really want to talk about it.

“Homework,” she says.

Succinct.

“Oh,” the referee says. “Because it looks like the interaction of carbonic acid and calcium carbonate and the formation of sedimentary carbonates …”

Nothing that followed on the field – and it was a pretty good game – was as impressive as the sight of this referee, who it turns out was also a laboratory chemist, reading this girl's tiny handwriting, upside down from across a table, and instantly figuring out her problem, even as she tried to dodge the conversation.

You might think of them as just officials – like they get dusted off and dragged out of a Quonset hut along with corner flags or the first-down chains. But refereeing is a side gig.

It's actually what they do after work.

You might be surprised at who you're dealing with in reality.

“There are policemen, lawyers, teachers, electricians – one guy was part of homeland security. His neighbors called him “Secret Squirrel,” said Harry McMichael, the assignor for the New Jersey Football Officials Association's South Jersey District. “We have an ex-athletic director, a Washington Township cop – (Lt. Colonel) Kirk McLaughlin is a state trooper. He's third in command in New Jersey.”

Bruce Carter, 69, of Lawnside, is a former athlete and coach, who played baseball at Rancocas Valley and Glassboro State College. He's retired now as a teacher and coach. He officiates football and he's a baseball umpire, and when he adds “that's all I do now,” you just know he's smiling.

Michelle Lind, the South Jersey Soccer Officials Association President, worked in marketing until a few years ago. She describes herself now as a “full-time mom.”

They're exceptions that prove the rule, though.

“I'm a management consultant and a corporate trainer,” said Marc Block, a South Jersey-based national referee. “I have my own company and work under a couple of others, as kind of a hired gun. This week I'm working for someone else. Next week I'm in Miami, then Detroit, for the unified game.”

Self-employed referees aren't uncommon. In fact, being self-employed is a tremendous boon to the pursuit of this particular hobby. There aren't many jobs where you can sneak away at 3 p.m. (and at playoff time, even earlier), jump in your car and head out.

“Not everyone is available at 4 p.m., when 95 percent of games occur,” said John Barna, the South Jersey Referees assignor. “Who's left – police officers, who do shift work. I was an editor for the Gloucester County Times, from 6 a.m. To 3. People used to ask me why I left so early. I'd say 'were you here at 7 this morning?' ”

It's just easier to be your own boss.

“I was a nurse for 10 years,” soccer official Andrew LaPlante said. “I worked in the COVID ICU. Then I got out and we started a business. Landzie, based in Mount Laurel. We design and sell landscaping equipment.”

Larry Urwiler, the 2018 SJSOA referee of the year, could be among his customers.

“I work for the Delran Public Works, taking care of the ball fields in town,” Urwiler said. “I get out early and get done early, so I can get to the fields to do my game.”

Scott Campbell, the South Jersey Football Officials Association President, is a school business administrator for the Greenwich Township Board of Education.

He's also a big part of the recruitment drive, naturally, as football officials move to fill out their ranks.

“Some people make the leap later on in life, but I recommend any who do it to get in real young,” he said. “You can start at 18-years-old now. It's a good job. It just might teach you. There are things that have happened in a board room that I was prepared for because of officiating. You need to make a quick read on something and size up a situation quickly. I learned to meet with people that I might have issues with and how to talk to them. Time management. How to get more out of people.

“I get such a rush from doing it.”

That's the element that unifies all of them. They're out there because they love it. They have experience to share and sometimes even something to teach.

“I'm a referee; a white hat,” Campbell said, proudly. “As soon as the play is over, I have seven things going on in my mind. It's a very rules-oriented sport. But it's a great sport to officiate. I feel like I'd do it for free.”

John A. Lewis is a sports writer for the Burlington County Times, Courier Post and The Daily Journal.