Here are the Newport County athletes set to take their talents to the collegiate level

Four local high school student-athletes signed a nation letter of intent to compete in a sport at an NCAA Division I school, and slew of others also put pen to paper in May with plans to join Division III teams.

Others signed intent letters earlier in the school year, while some did not sign a letter of intent but also will be playing a sport at the next level.

The recent Division I signees include Portsmouth High’s Colby Fahrney, Jack Cianciolo and Grace Boneu and Tiverton High’s Emma Lopes.

Fahrney won the state indoor long jump title as a junior and repeated this past season. He consistently placed among the top five finishers in sprint events and the triple jump. He will be bringing his talents to the US. Naval Academy.

Cianciolo was an offensive powerhouse for the boys lacrosse team as he netted about 180 goals in just three seasons. He will bring that prowess to Manhattan College in the Bronx, New York.

As Cianciolo did for the boys team, so too did Boneu for the girls lacrosse squad. She started off strictly as a goal scorer and became more of a distributor/scorer in her final season. She will play for Merrimack University in North Andover, Massachusetts.

Tiverton’s Lopes was an all-around athlete who began her sports season in the fall on the soccer pitch before moving indoors to the basketball court and then back out onto the lacrosse field in the spring. Lopes, a standout soccer goalkeeper, will mind the net for St. Peter’s University in Jersey City, New Jersey.

The list of locals who we know will be playing a sport in college follows. Anyone omitted is welcome to email sports@newportri.com and fill us in.

Rogers High School

Sophie Breitenbach, volleyball, Endicott College (Division III)

Donavan Wright, football, UMass-Dartmouth (Division III)

Corinne Pelletier, track and field, Husson University (Division III)

Luis Betancourt, track and field, Rhode Island College (Division III)

Kordell Tate-O'Brien, track and field, Rhode Island College (Division III)

Parker Brown, sailing, University of Rhode Island (Club sport)

Franz Eliasson, track and field, Rhode Island College (Division III)

Jono Guinan, sailing, University of Rhode Island (Club sport)

Sophia Rey, sailing, Connecticut College (Club sport)

Luc Lavigueur, baseball, University of Maine (Division I)

Portsmouth High School

Colby Fahrney, track and field, US Naval Academy (Division I)

Jack Cianciolo men’s lacrosse, Manhattan College (Division I)

Grace Boneu, women’s lacrosse, Merrimack University (Division I)

Owen Malone, baseball, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Division III)

Taylor Barnaby, women’s soccer, Salve Regina University (Division III)

Chris Chagnon, baseball, New England College (Division III)

Tom McGraw, football, Worcester Polytechnic Institute (Division III)

Katie Spaner, track and field, Springfield College (Division III)

Kaden Kluth, cross country, track and field, American University (Division I)

Marcus Evans, men’s lacrosse, Salve Regina University (Division III)

Middletown High School

Luc Guerin, men’s lacrosse, Wheaton College (Division III)

Kate Stahl, women’s hockey, Manhattanville College (Division III)

Matt Williams, baseball, Lasell College (Division III)

Ashley Ney, women’s basketball, Community College of Rhode Island (NJCAA)

Tiverton High School

Emma Lopes, women’s soccer, St. Peter’s University (Division I)

Ethan Arruda, hockey, Roger Williams University (club sport)

Taylor Pickering, soccer, Nichols College (Division III)

