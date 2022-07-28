Just picture this: Your family in a perfect setting

What are the most photographed sites in Great Smoky Mountains National Park?

John Oliver cabin in Cades Cove? Mount LeConte, ablaze in fall foliage, from the Gatlinburg bypass? Laurel Falls? Newfound Gap? Deep Creek? Cataloochee Valley?

All are excellent candidates. But it’s my hunch the winner would be official GSMNP signs at the entrances in Gatlinburg and Townsend, plus the Oconaluftee gateway in Cherokee, N.C.

Rarely do I pass any of these spots without seeing visitors — singles, pairs, families, school groups, whatever — posing for the camera, often with arms draped leisurely across the top of the sign or adjacent stonework. Heaven only knows how many bazillion scrapbooks bulge with this image.

More from Sam Venable:One-quintillionth of brilliance is too much enlightenment for me

Previously:‘New and improved’ is definitely a matter of opinion | Sam Venable

Why the entrance sign?

Probably because it’s a visual totem, an outdoor go-to for capturing and identifying people and place. For all I know, some of these visitors 180’ed after the shutter snapped and spent the rest of their vacation at Dollywood. But, by golly, they went home with Smoky Mountain photographic evidence!

Beaches offer another natural backdrop for family photos, many of which wind up on customized Christmas cards the following December.

The Venable clan has often used this easy-peasy scene for holiday mail. During our most recent hiatus with in-laws, outlaws and friends at Ocean Isle Beach, N.C., I saw numerous vacationers, clad in color-coordinated outfits, smiling and posing on a sand dune in the soft glow of sunset, their backs to the pounding surf.

Photographic settings have been on my mind a lot lately, thanks to an email from Don Ferguson. Don is former city editor of the News Sentinel, retired U.S. District Court chief deputy, author of the “Grammar Gremlins” feature in the Sunday News Sentinel’s Perspective section, and a fellow student of minutiae.

He wanted to know if I’d ever noticed how many people sit in front of a bookcase when being interviewed on TV. Not only that, but how often bookcases are used in professional portraits, Zoom meetings and family photos.

“I guess this gives the impression these people are scholarly,” he quipped.

The Venables have been there and done that too. So did a bunch of other parishioners one year when our church hired a studio to take pictures for the directory. But instead of real shelves, the studio folks deployed a faux book backdrop that pulled down like a shade.

The scholarly ploy may have worked for some families. But in our case? Not so much.

The entire time we sat there, spit-shined and polished, I couldn’t think of anything besides silk purses and sows’ ears.

Sam Venable’s column appears every Sunday. Contact him at sam.venable@outlook.com.