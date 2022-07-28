ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, ME

In York, $400K will get you a burned out, rat-infested home. Here’s how it happened.

By Max Sullivan, Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
 5 days ago

YORK, Maine — The lawn has been mowed and the garbage removed at the burned-out, rat-infested home at 21 Darcy Road , and now the town is preparing to sell it for $400,000.

“We’ve done a lot of cleaning. We’re getting it on the market,” said Town Manager Steve Burns, who along with Selectboard members heard complaints this spring about the house that burned in a February fire .

The board voted Monday night 5-0 to put the house on the market using Realtor Lianne Cronin, who gave the board a $400,000 price estimate based on prior sales of lots that involve a teardown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39C6mn_0gvqpaJj00

The home was seized by the town in 2020 due to lack of payment on taxes, according to town records. The last homeowner before the foreclosure lived in the home until the fire and has since found new housing, her former neighbors on Darcy Road have said. The board agreed to clean and sell the home in May after residents complained that the house was an eyesore and a hazard with a buildup of garbage and an infestation of rats.

Previous story: Neighbors call on town to clean up rat-infested York property

The board had voted in May for Code Enforcement to oversee the cleanup of the property, and Code Enforcement Officer Amber Harrison said at the time that cleanup would include pest control. Monday, the board’s vote included a stipulation that the buyer clean the property and address “vermin.” Burns said Tuesday he was unsure of the progress on pest control since clean-up of the house began, and Harrison did not return a call seeking comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sadYG_0gvqpaJj00

The fire: York woman displaced by house fire. Neighbors rushed to help.

Darcy Road resident Madolyn Buckless said she believed the inclusion of a vermin solution in Monday’s vote indicated the pest control work was not completed, but she said the town has still shown progress by filling four dumpsters of garbage in June. She said the previous owner, Mary Gibson, was allowed to remove her belongings from the property and is believed to be living in Kittery now.

“We should be doing better. I am guessing we are several months away from a full clean-up,” said Buckless in an email, “But it is better.”

Honor and privilege: Outgoing Town Manager Steve Burns thanks York

A deal for the right buyer

The home’s projected value was based in part on two properties that sold recently that involved a teardown – 298 York Street where condos were recently built and a home at 565 York Street. The home at 21 Darcy Road, built in 1980, is located in a highly sought subdivision, according to Cronin, only a short walk from York Harbor. She said the neighborhood has recently seen one home selling for as much $1.1 million, others north of $900,000.

“The homes in the neighborhood, they’re executive homes,” Cronin said. “It’s a really nice neighborhood, and it will support the value.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uvTp9_0gvqpaJj00

Meanwhile, the board is working to get some of the money from the sale to Gibson.

The board initially thought Gibson would receive proceeds from the sale due to Maine’s Homestead Exemption Program. The program requires proceeds from the sale of a town-seized property to go to qualifying homeowners who are 65 or older.

York Days 2022: Nubble Lighthouse lighting, sailing, fireworks and more

Luke Vigue, the town’s new tax assessor, said Gibson would have qualified for the Homestead exemption but never applied.

“For some reason, she had not applied,” Vigue said. “It’s really too bad.”

Selectboard members said they still wanted to give proceeds from the sale to Gibson, though a question remained of exactly how much. Vigue said the only option the town had was to create an ordinance that allows the town to give the funds to the homeowner after a foreclosure and sale.

Board members said they wanted to amend the ordinance as soon as possible, the next town referendum coming up in November.

Burns said the board could technically get an ordinance amendment on the ballot for the November referendum, but he advised waiting until the referendum in May 2023.

He said the board needs to determine exactly how much of the proceeds should go back to the homeowner, preferably by holding two public hearings for the town to hear feedback and make changes. Right now, he said there would only be time for one public hearing before the September deadline, which he said was doable but rushed and would leave little time for deliberation.

“Not good practice for generating an ordinance,” Burns said. “It’s not good for this person, but right now they’re entitled to zero. The board is working to get some of that money back to them.”

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: In York, $400K will get you a burned out, rat-infested home. Here’s how it happened.

Comments / 3

Ricky Bobby
4d ago

400,000 seriously for a burned out rat infested property.. so by the time you tare down the building and rebuild you’ll have over a million dollars into it when it’s actually only worth 350,000 to 400,000 under stable market conditions.. we might as well just give York country to Massachusetts at this point 🤷🏻‍♂️

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMTW

Dozens of pets seized from Alfred home getting ready for adoption

ALFRED, Maine — More than 50 pets seized from a home and property in Alfred have been awarded custody to the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, Animal Welfare Society and three Maine shelters. RELATED VIDEO ABOVE: More than 50 animals seized from home. The pets were seized by...
ALFRED, ME
wabi.tv

Silliness galore at Maine Renaissance Faire

ACTON, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Renaissance Faire in Acton promised to bring with it a ton of silliness. For the past two weekends the Acton Fairground was transformed into Camelot. The faire brought with it vendors selling trinkets all the way to full suits of armor. “It’s been a...
ACTON, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
York Harbor, ME
Maine State
Maine Real Estate
Local
Maine Government
York, ME
Government
Local
Maine Business
York, ME
Business
State
Maine State
City
York, ME
City
Kittery, ME
WMUR.com

NH Business: Why are utility bills going up in New Hampshire?

MANCHESTER, N.H. — What are the factors behind the spike in utility bills in New Hampshire? Will we see utility bills drop, or is this spike just the beginning?. On the latest NH Business, host Fred Kocher sits down with Nancy West, publisher of InDepthNH, and Matt Mowry, editor at BusinessNHmagazine, to figure out why energy prices are surging in the Granite State.
MANCHESTER, NH
WPFO

Boat crashes into moored boat on Sebago Lake

A boat crash in North Sebago late Saturday night leads to an investigation. The crash happened just off Nason’s Beach. Witnesses say the crash involving two boats happened while one was still moored. They say the man driving the other boat crashed while looking for Point Sebago Resort. Officials...
SEBAGO, ME
92 Moose

“Historic” Heatwave Could Broil Maine Next Week

Most of us would agree that this summer has been quite a bit warmer than the last few years. For most of July, we saw daily temperatures in the low to mid 80s. The last week has been a little on the cooler side, but now it looks like much of New England is in store for another heatwave.
CBS Boston

Hiker dies on Mount Washington

CONCORD, N.H. — Members of a rescue group had to carry the body of a hiker nearly a mile in freezing temperatures and high winds after the man died on the Northeast's highest mountain, authorities said.A group of hikers found the man unconscious and not breathing on Mount Washington's Jewell Trail on Saturday afternoon, the New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game said. They called 911 and started performing CPR.Members of one rescue group drove to the summit of the nearly 6,300-foot mountain and hiked down to the man, while another group rode up the mountain's famous Cog Railway and hiked in.With no sign of life after 40 minutes, resuscitation efforts ceased, and rescue group members carried the body nearly a mile to the train.A dog the man was hiking with was taken to an animal shelter until it can be reunited with the man's family.
CONCORD, NH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Gibson
Person
Steve Burns
WSBS

MA Residents Should Expect Something Extra From Uncle Sam

During these trying times, everyone needs some much needed relief as Bay State residents from The Berkshires to Boston will be eligible to receive tax rebate checks as plans are under way to ease the financial stress that has been plaguing consumers for the past few months. We are STILL seeing high prices at the grocery store and even though gas prices have been declining, people are STILL feeling the pinch as they are struggling to keep up with their monthly budgets.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
94.3 WCYY

5 Best Summer Booze Cruises in Maine With Live Music

There is SO much to do, see and experience in Maine during the summertime. Hiking our mountains, paddling our channels, and biking our slopes are just a few. For me personally, there’s no better way to enjoy the weather and sights than setting sail on one of our many bodies of water.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Milk with Dignity campaign for migrant farm workers targets Hannaford

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Migrant farm workers and their supporters picketed outside the headquarters of Hannaford on Friday afternoon to press the supermarket chain to sign onto theMilk with Dignity Program. Hannaford has 180 stores in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, and New York, and sells its own brand of milk.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreclosure#York Street#Property Owner#Selectboard
WMUR.com

Pair of New Hampshire residents indicted in multi-million dollar money laundering ring

WINDHAM, N.H. — Two Windham residents are facing a number of charges for their alleged involvement in a multi-million dollar money laundering ring. The Department of Justice says Windham residents Shi Rong Zhang, 48, and Qiu Fang Zheng, 59, were part of a large scale operation that laundered tens of millions of dollars worth of drug trafficking proceeds at family-owned restaurant China Gourmet in Boston's Chinatown neighborhood.
mainebiz.biz

Growing dental practice picks up two retail units at Hobson’s Landing

The owner of a dental practice with three locations purchased two retail condominiums at the new Hobson’s Landing development in Portland to accommodate his company’s continued growth. Benjamin Lawlor bought the two units at 383 Commercial St. from Deering Property Development LLC for $1,046,100. Joe Malone, Jennifer Small...
PORTLAND, ME
townofnorthberwick.org

Property Tax Stabilization Program

Property Tax Stabilization for Senior Citizens, also known as the Property Tax Stabilization Program (the “Program”), is a State program that allows certain senior-citizen residents to stabilize, or freeze, the property taxes on their homestead. As long as you qualify and file a timely application each year, the tax billed to you for your homestead will be frozen at the amount you were billed in the prior tax year. Eligible residents who move may transfer the fixed tax amount to a new homestead, even if that new homestead is in a different Maine municipality.
NORTH BERWICK, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
94.9 HOM

$400,000 Ferrari Was Stolen From Maine Resort & Then Wrecked

According to News Center Maine, police were called to the Cliff House resort over the weekend to investigate a report of a stolen exotic car. When police arrived at the resort, they were told that the vehicle that was taken was a 2021 CP 812GT made by Ferrari. Police were also told that the vehicle had last been seen the night before in the parking lot in the front of the resort. The car had been last seen by a resort security guard.
YORK, ME
wabi.tv

Gas prices are lower along Maine Turnpike

GRAY, Maine (WMTW) - Gas prices along the Maine Turnpike have been lower than the statewide and county averages as prices have fallen across Maine. The price of gas at the Turnpike rest stop in Gray stood at $4.39 for a gallon of regular on Friday, which is 26 cents less than the Cumberland County average of $4.65.
GRAY, ME
Portsmouth Herald

Portsmouth Herald

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
527K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Portsmouth, NH from Seacoastonline.com.

 http://seacoastonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy