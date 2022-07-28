York Days, a tractor show and the first New England Hot Sauce Festival: 12 things to do this weekend

It's going to be a beautiful midsummer weekend on the Seacoast and there's no lack of interesting and entertaining things to do. Get out there and enjoy!

York Days is back

York Days returns this summer with more than a week of events and activities including a movie on the beach, 5K race, Nubble Lighthouse lighting and craft fair featuring more than 75 vendors.Festivities run from Friday, July 29 through Sunday, Aug. 7. For more information, visit yorkparksandrec.org/events.

Mount Agamenticus Plein Air Paint Out

The Friends of Mount Agamenticus will host the second annual Plein Air Paint Out on Saturday, July 30 as part of York Days celebrations. Artist registration is now closed for this event, but the public is invited to watch as artists create their work on and around the summit of Mount A from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and to attend the artists’ reception from 5 to 7 p.m. at York Art Association Gallery where finished paintings will be on display and available to purchase.

York Art Association (YAA) is located at 394 York St., York Harbor and is open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. A 40% commission on work sold will support YAA and the Friends of Mount Agamenticus, both nonprofit 501c3 organizations. This exhibit runs through the month of August.

Last show at Hackmatack opens

A musical with a strong passion for community, “Smoke on the Mountain” provides the perfect story for the final Hackmatack Playhouse season that ends 50 years of actors, musicians, directors and costume designers working together to create art and community in the barn in a field in Maine. “Smoke on the Mountain” opens Friday, July 29 and runs through Aug. 20, with shows Wednesday through Saturdays at 8 p.m. and matinees at 2 p.m. on Thursdays, with a special matinee on Wednesday, Aug. 3. More information and tickets are available by calling 207-698-1807 or at www.hackmatack.org.

Blueberry Festival in Strafford

There’s no better way to celebrate summer than the’ Blueberry Festival on Saturday, July 30 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Waldron Store in Strafford, 520 Province Road. Admission is $8. Kids 5 and under are free. There'll be a bake-off, artisan crafters, lots of food, music and probably a politician or two because it's put on by the Strafford Democrats. Get tickets at strafforddems.org.

First New England Hot Sauce Festival

The first ever New England Hot Sauce Fest will be held on Saturday, July 30 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the outdoor field behind Smuttynose Brewery in Hampton. Presented by The Spicy Shark, the event will be a craft hot sauce festival focusing on New England and Northeast makers. There'll be several hot pepper eating contests, more than two dozen hot sauce makers and, of course, beer to wash it all down. Admission is $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Kids under 10 are free. More info and tickets available at newenglandhotsaucefest.com.

Eliot Tractor and Engine Show

ELIOT - The Raitt Homestead Farm Museum will host the 26th Eliot Tractor and Engine Show featuring John Deere Tractors and Fairbanks Engines on Friday and Saturday, July 29 and 30. There'll be tractor pulls, demonstrations and competitions both days as well as a Tractor Parade on Saturday at 1 p.m. See the full schedule of events at raittfarmmuseum.org General admission at gate: $8. Children under 12: free. Plenty of free parking. For more information, email info@raittfarmmuseum.org or call 207-332-5444.

Open weekend at Fort Constitution

Friends of Fort Constitution are hosting an open weekend at Fort Constitution on Saturday, July 30 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Sunday, July 31 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Connect with the First NH Light Artillery as they fire a 10 lb, Parrot cannon every hour during the event. The Fort is located at 25 Wentworth Road in New Castle. For complete schedule, visit our website at FortConstitution.com. Admission is by donation.

Music by the Sea at Odiorne Point

The Atlantic Grill Music by the Sea concert series continues on Thursday, July 28 with The Tony Mack Band, a classic rock and R&B band always that always delivers a great time. Concerts are held under a tent on the Seacoast Science Center's lawn, rain or shine. Bring a beach blanket or chair, pack a picnic, or purchase dinner and beverages on site. Concert-goers can also enjoy the Center's exhibits free with concert admission. The music begins at 6 p.m.; gates open at 5 p.m. for dining. Tickets are $20 for non-members and $15 for members; under 3, free, and available at seacoastsciencecenter.org.

This weekend at the Prescott Park Arts Festival

The Prescott Park Arts Festival will present three performances of "Footloose" this weekend - Thursday at 7 p.m. and Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. On Sunday night, the summer concert series continues with Spencer and The Walrus at 7 p.m. The Monday Night Movie this week is "Clue"; screening at dusk on Aug. 1.

Performances are free, but there is a suggested donation of $10 per person at the gate or online at prescottpark.org. Bring your own chair, blanket and dinner or you can reserve one from the festival online at prescottpark.org.

Whiskey Horse headlines Cochecho Arts Festival

The Cochecho Arts Festival in Dover continues on Friday, July 29 with Whiskey Horse at the Rotary Arts Pavilion in Henry Law Park in Dover. The show begins at 6:30 p.m. so bring your blanket, chair and dinner to stake out a spot. The concert is free, but donations are welcome. You can even buy a festival button for $10 to support the arts festival, get a few perks and wear when you attend festival events. Learn more at dovernh.org/cochecho-arts-festival.

Last weekend for Summer in the Street

The Summer in the Street music series continues on Pleasant Street in Portsmouth with a free concert by the Seacoast Wind Ensemble on Saturday, July 30 at 5:30 p.m. Don't miss it - it's the last one of this summer. Pleasant Street from Porter Street to Market Square will be closed from 4 to 9:30 p.m. Vehicular traffic and parking on that section of Pleasant Street will be prohibited. Bring your own chair, dinner and beverages (no alcohol). For more information, visit proportsmouth.org.

Sundays in the Garden series continues

On Sunday, July 31, Sojoy will perform at the Hamilton House in South Berwick. The little big band modern jazz septet led by drummer and composer-arranger-collaborator Jonny Peiffer, SoJoy is packed with some of the most talented players and improvisors on the Seacoast scene, including members of the Soggy Po Boys. Bring a blanket, chairs and picnic basket for the concert, which will run 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are available online at historicnewengland.org or at the gate. General admission is $10 adults, $9 seniors, and $7 youth. Concert is free for Historic New England members. In the event of inclement weather, Sundays in the Garden concerts will be held at Berwick Academy's Patricia Baldwin Whipple Arts Center Theater.