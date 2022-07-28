Building relationships: Exeter, Hampton police to host National Night Out events

Seacoast police departments are getting ready for National Night Out Aug. 2, a nationwide campaign aimed at strengthening the bonds between police and the communities they serve.

The Hampton Police Department will host its inaugural National Night Out at Tuck Field from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Hampton. Exeter police will host its event from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Swasey Parkway in Exeter.

“(It’s) a great opportunity for law enforcement and other first responders to catch up with our neighbors, have a little fun, and share some positive experiences together,” said Exeter’s Police Detective Bruce Page.

National Night Out was started by the National Association of Town Watch in the United States in 1984. It started out small but has grown over the years to involve hundreds of communities hosting block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and various other community events throughout the U.S.

Hampton Police Deputy Chief Alex Reno said hosting a National Night Out was one of his and Chief David Hobbs’ goals when they were sworn into their positions in 2021.

“We just thought that it would be a great opportunity for us to get our officers out there, and interact with the community like they often do,” said Reno.

Hampton’s event is a collaborative effort between the Police Department, Hampton Area Chamber of Commerce and the town’s Parks and Recreation Department.

Reno said the family-friendly night will include face painting, field games, a dunk tank, music by DJ Jen Cruz and Touch-A-Truck event. There will be also demonstrations from the NH state police helicopter, Hampton and state police K-9 teams, the Hampton Police Mounted Patrol, and Motorcycle Patrol.

Food vendors include Big Bad Food Truck, Old Salt, CR’s Restaurant and Suzie’s Sweets. Kona Ice will be offering free shaved ice treats thanks to the Hampton Area Chamber of Commerce.

Reno said the most important component of the event is the community.

“I just hope that it’s successful and we get a good turnout,” he said. “I think it’s important for people to see what the police department has to offer the community… and for the community to see the police department in a positive circumstance – we’re a part of this community.”

Exeter will be hosting its third National Night Out.

“We’re really hoping to build on the success of last year’s National Night Out,” said Page.

Page, who also serves as the department’s community relations officer, said their event is sponsored by Pairpoint Group, the town’s Kiwanis Club, the Knights of Columbus and Staples.

Festivities include police and fire vehicles, PEA security vehicles, Exeter DPW trucks, games for kids, food trucks, balloon animals, equipment from the N.H. Department of Fish and Game, and live music from a Beatles tribute band, The Two of Us.

There will also be puppies from Hero Pups , a nonprofit organization that places support dogs with veterans and first responders.

“People will be able to get their first look at Exeter’s comfort dog,” said Page.

The dunk tank will also be back this year with an opportunity to dunk former selectman Daryl Browne and many others.

While the event is free, items from the food trucks like Friends 4 OBA’s Asian cuisines and Lexi’s burgers, must be purchased.

Page said this event could not have happened without the help of the Swasey Parkway Trustees.

“Come down, enjoy the food truck, enjoy the music and get to your local officers,” he said. “Get to know us on a personal level.”

