American Red Cross asking for blood donations after supply continues to drop

The American Red Cross is urging donors to give blood after a summer decline has shrunk the supply to nearly 20%.

Paul Sullivan, Red Cross senior vice president of donor services, said this is a concerning drop that could negatively impact patient care at hospitals.

Blood needed:PA's Department of Health desperately needs your blood. Here's why.

“This is a concerning trend that may soon make it tougher to keep blood products stocked on hospital shelves,” said Sullivan.

“By choosing a time to give now, donors can help pump up the blood supply for those in immediate need of lifesaving care and those who rely on transfusions for treatment.”

Oncology center open:Here's what we know about the new oncology center opening in Somerset

Blood supplies normally drop in the summer months while many donors are on vacation out of the area. Type O negative blood donors and platelet donors are especially needed at these times.

"In June, the Red Cross collected approximately 12% fewer blood donations than needed to sustain a sufficient blood supply — one of the largest blood donation shortfalls in a single month in recent years." said Nicole Roschella, Red Cross regional communications manager.

"When less people answer the call to donate, the blood supply shrinks — and that could mean blood products aren’t ready for hospital staff to reach for in emergencies where patients need immediate medical care. The Red Cross has faced a concerning drop in blood and platelet donations this summer. Donors are needed to make an appointment to give in August to help prevent a blood shortage.

"The need for blood is constant, no matter the season. The Red Cross typically experiences a steep decline in donations during summer due to busy schedules, family vacations and school breaks, which can lead to blood shortages."

Donors can schedule an appointment to donate using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

To spur more donations, the Red Cross is sponsoring various giveaways throughout August.

Specialists:Somerset County hospitals offering long COVID specialists, pulmonary rehab

"As a thank-you for helping, all who come to give Aug. 1-31 will be entered to win gas for a year and will also receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. Details are available at rcblood.org/fuel," said Roschella.

The donors in August will be entered to win free gas for a year — a value of $6,000. Three winners will be chosen.

The Red Cross supplies about 40% of the country's blood supply and blood has a shelf life of 42 days. It is a difficult balancing act of collecting enough blood for the need and also not over-collecting.