Column: An outing unmarred by the forecast

You would think, after experiencing our Alleghenies for 40 years now and writing about them for the past 20, that I would know enough to check the weather forecast first when planning an outing.

Hundreds of years ago, sailors had simple barometers on their ships to let them know when storm conditions were building. They were adept at reading the wind, the skies and the seas.

Today, near-term weather forecasting has advanced to the point where meteorologists can tell us almost to the minute when to expect a change in weather. We don’t have to interpret the signs of nature — just bring up an app on our phones.

And as a long-time resident of the Alleghenies, I’m well aware that weather can be capricious here, especially during mid-summer, when frontal activity, heat and humidity easily can combine to create rather abrupt storm conditions.

But did any of that occur to me on a recent Saturday? No. Lulled by a recent weather pattern of hot, sunny weather; excited to take my wife and granddaughter on a swimming and picnicking outing; I got caught up in all of the preparations — except Step One: Check the forecast.

That didn’t even occur to me as we were driving to Shawnee State Park near Schellsburg in Bedford County and observing the hot sun increasingly disappearing behind growing cloud cover. We were just pleased with the shade.

When the thought of the forecast finally did occur to me was after we’d parked and my wife and granddaughter had headed for beach. My phone blew up with a “Code Red” phone call and text message from Cambria County Emergency Management with a severe thunderstorm warning.

My less-than-insightful first thought was, “Where did that come from?” Now focused, my second thought was to check Bedford County’s radar. The app showed a narrow but rather continuous storm front, extending roughly north to south, crossing the county from west to east.

There was a ray of hope though: Bedford County was under a severe thunderstorm watch rather than a warning, and the chance of rain was 50 percent. Although chastising myself for not checking the forecast earlier, I drew upon memories of past outings, when the weather turned out better than predicted, and decided to proceed with our plans.

It was a doubtful strategy at first. After swimming for about 30 minutes, my wife and granddaughter had to leave the water when lightning was sighted and the beach was closed.

The wind gusted and darker clouds appeared overhead. Some sprinkles dappled the windshield. My granddaughter, who doesn’t like lightning and thunder, was ready to go home.

Instead, we found a picnic table that was relatively sheltered and near the parking spot; tentatively I set up the grill and started the charcoal but kept the food in the car with the thought that we quickly could take refuge if necessary.

The sprinkles stopped and the wind calmed. Encouraged, I moved the food to the table, threw the hotdogs on the grill and suggested the picnic get underway with the consumption of finger foods.

Not only did the weather remain fair but it was no longer oppressive. The sun remained screened by clouds. Conditions stilled and became quite comfortable.

We ate to fullness, unrushed by the weather. Left alone to finish my meal, I gazed at the verdant hillside before me, listened to an occasional bird call and reflected upon how well our picnic had turned out despite my failure to check on the weather in advance.

Too often we pass on opportunities for an outing when the weather forecast is less than favorable. Packing and dressing for the worst-possible outcome means you’ll be prepared and usually won’t need those preparations.

Of course to prepare for the worst one has to know what’s predicted. Checking the weather forecast is still the way to start.

To respond to this column — or read other columns by Dave Hurst — visit www.hurstmediaworks.com.