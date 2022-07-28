Out of Our Past: Lycurgus Railsback served Union Army as a missionary

The first week of August 1897, a Christ-like man from Wayne County passed away.

"The Presbytery of Kansas City and Its Predecessors: 1821-1901" notates, “One of the most remarkable characters that was ever in the ministry… was Reverend Lycugus Railsback. None ever knew him — and few ever knew of him — without being struck with his peculiar personality, totally unlike any other they ever met. None that ever knew him can forget him.”

Lycurgus Railsback was born in Richmond the week before Christmas in 1834.

Little is known of his early life.

At the age of 21 he converted to Christianity, believing Christ’s precept to love one another as being the only sane response to this life on Earth. He “exhibited respect for other religions and races, and strove not to live in judgment.”

As a young man “he had just entered upon a business career in Indianapolis with brilliant prospects for success,” but gave it up at once to prepare for the ministry.

On May 10, 1863, in the midst of study at Lane Seminary in Cincinnati, “he went into the Union army as a missionary for the American Bible Tract Society during the Civil War.” He wanted to distribute the gospel and spread the faith.

According to the 1865 "Directory and Soldier’s Registry of Wayne County, Indiana," Railsback was assigned to the Department of Ohio, under the command of Brookville-native Ambrose Burnside.

The troops he spiritually tended “till August that year were nearly all located in Kentucky, where he distributed reading matter and conversed and held prayer meetings.” In that time he is alleged to have visited 49 regiments, 40 hospitals, 15 batteries, and a large number of prisoners, teamsters and government employees. “Whenever lacking any transportation, he would often walk, carrying reading matter on his back to supply any regiment on duty at a far flung outpost.”

In late August the army was ordered to East Tennessee. Railsback “applied for more religious pamphlets and books for the faithful, but was refused.” He then “contracted with the assistant quarter-master to drive an ambulance in order to sequester what Christian material he had in the hospital transport. As a consequence of the ruse, he was put in charge of a stubborn six-mule team, which he drove over the roughest of roads in the most pitiable of battle climates, where almost every other team had stalled; and although he had the poorest team and the heaviest load by several sacks of oats, and his 329 pounds of reading matter added to the jockey-box, he went over all parts of the road without stalling once, and became an object of curious interest both to teamsters and to soldiers, as being a man that could drive a mule team and not employ a swear word.”

His Commanding General, Joseph Theodore Haskell, realizing that Railsback could “not only keep men on the truth path, but also mules, said, ‘I was mistaken in you. I will give you charge of all headquarters’ teams.’”

Young Railsback was immediately authorized as official forage-master. “The general rode with him in the same ambulance in which he himself rode, and in every way manifest his appreciation for the pluck with which young Railsback prosecuted the work he started out to do. Whenever they made a halt, the general would allow him so many minutes to visit families, distribute tracts, and talk.”

"The Presbytery of Kansas City and Its Predecessors: 1821-1901" estimates that Lycugus Railsback distributed Bible literature to 75,000 soldiers.

In the autumn of 1863, Lycurgus Railsback returned to the Lane Seminary and took his place on the U.S. Christian Commission in order to continue studying. He visited Union soldier barracks in and around Cincinnati “which seemed to be harder places to work in than the battlefield, as the men, having greater opportunity for indulging in intoxicating drinks, large numbers of them were under home guard.”

Railsback was often unwelcome and there were cries of “take him out of here!” when he entered barracks or holding pens. On such occasions “he would go right among those who appeared most disorderly and distrusting, and ask them to join him in singing a hymn, beginning the first strains himself. First one, then another of the group would join in, and soon they would all flock from all parts of a place.”

In April of 1864 Reverend Railsback accepted ministerial duties for the 44th Regiment of United Stated Colored Infantry, an early regiment of black soldiers composed of former slaves.

On Aug. 20 he entered upon his duties.

By Nov. 29 Railsback and the 44th Regiment were leaving Chattanooga for Nashville on a train that was the last of 20 in a countryside swarming with Confederates.

The 1865 "Directory and Soldier’s Registry of Wayne County, Indiana" states that “six miles from Nashville, the rebel cavalry under the command of the notorious Nathan Bedford Forrest opened two of their batteries upon his [Railsback’s] part of the regiment. … In this savage attack, Chaplain Railsback demonstrated the power of his moral potency. Not having nor desiring to have any urges to command, yet his influence over the men was greater than that of any officer of the regiment. The attacked being made, the train was brought to a halt and shrieking shells were dashing in from every side, followed by small arms fire, and the soldiers became demoralized; a few of the men were knocked from the cars and fell a distance of 40 feet; others jumped off, and all were more or less confused, some losing their guns, as they were meant to die.”

Next week, read what Lycurgus Railsback did next.

Contact columnist Steve Martin at stephenmonroemartin@gmail.com.