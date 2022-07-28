ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota commission OKs a lower property tax rate for upcoming year

By Anne Snabes, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
As Sarasota’s property values soar, city commissioners preliminarily approved a decrease in the city’s property tax rate at their Tuesday meeting.

They chose a general operating millage rate of 3.0000 mills for fiscal year 2022-23, down from the current rate of 3.1372 mills. One mill is equal to $1 for every $1,000 of taxable property value.

The commission didn’t opt for the rolled-back rate, which it did adopt last year. The rolled-back rate is the amount that allows tax collections to remain steady after accounting for property value increases.

Previously: Sarasota County tax rate to dip, but many property owners will pay more

Report: Rent increases in Florida could cool when ‘COVID refugees’ return home

The city’s property values are 17.85% higher this year than last year, so homeowners without homestead exemptions may see a notable increase in their property taxes under the proposed millage rate. But the increase will be less than it would have been if the city had kept the rate the same.

City staff have proposed a spending plan of $252.18 million for the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1, which is 8.1% higher than the current year’s budget.

Why city staff recommended this rate

Kelly Strickland, the city’s director of financial administration, said that the staff recommended a rate of 3.0000 mills because it’s roughly in the middle of the current rate and the rolled-back rate, 2.7667 mills.

City manager Marlon Brown added that they wanted to aid homeowners, who are dealing with inflation and high fuel costs.

“There are federal programs helping renters, and we also wanted to see what we can do to help homeowners,” Brown said.

He and his colleagues didn’t recommend adopting the rolled-back rate because the city plans to increase its staffing levels.

Commission vote

The City Commission voted 3-2 to to give preliminary approval to the rate reduction for general operations. The board also approved a debt service rate of 0.1782 mills, which means that the total millage rate will be 3.1782 mills.

Under this new rate, a property owner with a taxable value of $200,000 would pay $33 less in property taxes than if the tax rate stayed the same.

The commissioners set the ceiling for the tax rate on Tuesday. They can further lower the rate at meetings in September, but they cannot raise it .

A few commissioners expressed concern on Tuesday that the budget calls for spending $3.25 million more than anticipated revenues. The city is expected to have a fund balance – or savings – of about $30.6 million at the start of the upcoming fiscal year, so it is planning to take the $3.25 million from those funds.

Commissioner Hagen Brody wanted the city to prune its budget more so that it wouldn't have to decrease its savings. Commissioner Liz Alpert suggested that the city instead keep the tax rate the same to avoid the budget gap.

City spokeswoman Jan Thornburg noted that the city has a "strong fund balance." Local governments are recommended to have a fund balance that is equal to 17-25% of their expenditures, and Sarasota is expected to exceed that recommendation, she said.

Alpert and Commissioner Kyle Battie voted against the rate of 3.0000 mills. Battie also supported keeping the current millage rate, partly because a lower rate would mean that less money would go to the Newtown Community Redevelopment Area than if the current rate were adopted.

He said the community needed as much money as possible for economic redevelopment.

Anne Snabes covers city and county government for the Herald-Tribune. You can contact her at asnabes@gannett.com and follow her on Twitter at @a_snabes.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Sarasota commission OKs a lower property tax rate for upcoming year

