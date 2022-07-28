ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Walk for Life, Pekin Super Cruise and more: Here are 5 things to do near Peoria this weekend

By Josh Jenke, Journal Star
 5 days ago

July is full of activities. Here are five events you might want to check out in the Peoria area.

Explore Kickapoo Creek

The second annual Kickapoo Creek Festival: A Gathering for Education, Connection and Healing, hosted by the Friends of Rocky Glen, will take place Friday, July 29, through Sunday, July 31, at Wildlife Prairie Park. The event includes two nights of family-friendly camping and more activities to help you get to know the geology, habitats, animals and native plants of the approximately 2,000-square-mile Kickapoo Creek watershed, an area encompassing nearly 50% of Peoria County. For more information, visit www.friendsofrockyglen.org.

Pekin Super Cruise

Cruise down to downtown Pekin for the 17th annual Super Cruise taking place this Friday and Saturday. Bike night will be held from 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, July 29, and the Downtown Cruise will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 30. This family-friendly event will include bands, food vendors, bike shows and hundreds of classic and custom cars and hot rods. Admission is free.

Whitney's Walk for Life

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MWJcn_0gvqmeNu00

Whitney's Walk for Life will be held from 6:45 to 10 a.m. Saturday, July 30, at Jubilee State Park in Brimfield. Proceeds from Whitney's Walk for Life are donated to Hult Center for Healthy Living to increase awareness for suicide prevention in central Illinois. Registration for the 5K Run and Walk is open at www.whitneyswalk.com and cost is $25 for adults and $15 for children.

Celebrating Hispanic and Latino culture

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4INHJb_0gvqmeNu00

Fiesta en el Rio, a music festival that celebrates Hispanic and Latino culture, will be held from 5 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at CEFCU Center Stage on the Peoria riverfront. The event will include authenticLatin American food and drink, a children’s area, entertaining and upbeat bands, salsa dancing lessons and much more. Admission is $7 before 6 p.m. and $10 after 6 p.m.

Back to School Bash

The Trap Beauty Bar's One Year Anniversary Back to School Bash will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 31, at 1309-1311 Frye Ave., Peoria. The event will include food, games, prizes, music and vendors. There will also be a school supply giveaway (while supplies last) and free haircuts to the first 25 students (must be accompanied by a parent or guardian).

