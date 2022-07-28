What to watch for at the 2022 Peoria TT motorcycle races

The annual World Famous 2022 SC2 Peoria TT races presented by Country Saloon take center stage Saturday at the Peoria Motorcycle Club. This is the 76th edition of the prestigious race, while the Peoria Motorcycle Club celebrates 91 years of operation.

Here is all the race day info:

Where: Peoria Motorcycle Club Race Park is at 605 Cameron Lane in Bartonville.

When: Gates open 9 a.m. Saturday. Heat races and practices start at 11:20 a.m. Opening ceremonies are at 1:30 p.m. The Mission Production Twins Main Event starts at 3:15 p.m. The Parts Unlimited American Flat Track Singles Main Event begins at 3:45 p.m. The Mission Super Twins Main Event is at 4:15 p.m.

Full schedule: Find a full schedule of events at americanflattrack.com.

Racers to watch: Jared Mees, Briar Bauman, Dallas Daniels, reigning champ JD Beach and 14-time champion Henry Wiles.

TV coverage: The main event is scheduled to be shown on tape delay as a one-hour telecast at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 7 on FS1.

Tickets info: General admission tickets are $35. Kids 12 and under get in free. VIP admission is $125 for all ages. Order tickets online from the Peoria Motorcycle Club site or directly from American Flat Track. Printed tickets can be purchased in person at the Walters Brothers Harley-Davidson store at 615 S. Maxwell Rd., Peoria until 6 p.m. Friday.

