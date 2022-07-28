Utility hook-up will prime U.S. 31 in northern Hamilton County for development

Hamilton County will invest $45 million to bring water and sewer lines to the U.S. 31 corridor as work begins to make the road an expressway through the northern end.

Officials said utilities will allow developers to build houses and businesses in the rural stretch much cheaper, which should keep costs lower for consumers when the Indiana Department of Transportation builds expressway-style interchanges at 236th and 276th streets.

County Councilor Ken Alexander said there was “huge demand” for development in the area, especially in Westfield and Sheridan.

“This is something we can do to spur growth in an area that does not have utilities now,” Alexander said. “Without them it is an expensive return on investments.”

County Commissioner Mark Heirbrandt estimated the city will make its money back in utility rates when about 1,000 homes are built in the area known as “Baker’s Corner.” He said several developers have expressed interest it the area.

"We feel like we can break even in about two to three years of beginning operations, which is unheard of," Heirbrandt said.

The county has long anticipated northward growth and considered utility expansion but the high cost of removing failing septic tanks held it back. Now though, the Indiana Department of Transportation has done much of that removal while acquiring property for the U.S. 31 project, Alexander and Heirbrandt said.

In addition, the county has an unexpected source of funds this year: $65 million American Rescue Plan Act coronavirus relief funds.

The county plans to use $25 million from that fund, issue $10 million in bonds and get $10 million in state dollars to fund the project.

"I'm always encouraging utilities up there and all of a sudden, we find ourselves with this ARPA money, so this is a great opportunity," Heirbrandt said.

The COVID relief dollars can be used to support public health and invest in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure.

Heirbrandt said switching to sewer will be better for the environment than septic systems, and workers can simultaneously install fiber optic lines to bring broadband to the area.

INDOT announced last month it was starting reconstruction of the 276th Street intersection as part of a plan to make U.S. 31 a highway from Hamilton County to South Bend. The road already has been converted to a highway through the county to State Road 38 and work is ongoing in other counties. County officials intend to create a regional utility district with a wastewater treatment plant and above ground water storage tanks near both interchanges. Among the customers will be a new National Guard Armory planned near 276th Street.

Heirbrandt said the county would begin placing utilities in the 276th Street area after Baker's Corner is competed in about three years.