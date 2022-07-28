'Bee-sieged' Fort Stanwix in Rome welcomes new honeybee neighbors

Known as "the fort that never surrendered," Fort Stanwix is the only American fort to never yield to British forces in the Revolutionary War. But on Sunday, a different group of invaders took over, shutting down the national park for hours.

It all started at noon Sunday, when a swarm of honeybees took shelter in the historic fort and national monument, located on James Street in Rome, park ranger Kelly Cardwell said. When it became clear the bees were setting up camp in the fort's southeast section of its barracks, the park was shut down for two hours, she said.

But while visitors were soon able to return to the fort, the bees are here to stay for some time, Cardwell said.

The barracks were once a section where soldiers lived, Cardwell said. These "casemate" barracks — built into the walls of the fort — utilize layer up on layer of logs, a perfect hideaway for the bees.

"It's like a giant honeycomb for them," Cardwell said.

While plans are underway to move the hive now that all the bees are settled in, it will likely take months to safely relocate them. Cardwell said there are no plans to exterminate the fort's new guests.

"We are the National Park Service. Our duty is to protect and preserve the wildlife and the history of the nation," she said, adding that bees are an important part of the environment and agriculture.

In the meantime, the fort has blocked off the area immediately surrounding the hive and is advising visitors in case any are allergic to bees. Cardwell said honeybees, which regularly visit the fort, are particularly docile, and it's been some time since anyone has been stung at the fort.

"I don't think we're bee-sieged, pun intended," she said. "I think we just have new neighbors."

The news about the bees has spread nationwide. Cardwell said the staff at Fort Stanwix are always glad for more attention to the historic fort.

"The park service likes to share information in many ways," she said. "And if people take to the silly, that's even better."