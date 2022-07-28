Living wage in Tompkins County rises to $16.61 per hour, study says

Amid inflation, higher gas prices and other rising costs, the living wage in Tompkins County has risen to $16.61 per hour — an 8.5% increase over last year's living wage of $15.32 per hour.

The living wage, what an employee working 40 hours a week should earn to have a basic quality of life, is typically announced every two years by Alternatives Federal Credit Union and the Tompkins County Workers' Center .

"While normally the living wage is calculated on a biennial basis, we've also never experienced these inflationary pressures," said Pete Meyers, coordinator for the Tompkins County Workers' Center. "Workers can no longer live on last year's wages. It is clear we needed a new living wage now.”

The living wage is calculated on the cost of living in Tompkins County for a single individual and also includes a component for savings.

