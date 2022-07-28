BC39 entry list for Indianapolis Motor Speedway has familiar names

A lot of familiar names are part of the BC39 entry list. The race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway quarter-mile dirt track is scheduled for Aug. 3-4.

Brickyard 400 winner Ryan Newman, 2021 NASCAR Cup champ Kyle Larson, former IndyCar driver Zach Veach and 10-time World of Outlaws champion Donny Schatz are among the more than 70 entries for the event, as are two-time USAC national champ Tyler Courtney and top sprint car rookie Emerson Axsom.

Public gates open at 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Aug. 3 for practice, heat races and the Stoops Pursuit.

Public gates open at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, Aug. 4 for qualifying and main feature events, capped by the 39-lap main event.

BC39 entry list

0G J.J. Yeley (Glenn Styres Racing)

08 Cannon McIntosh (Dave Mac Dalby Motorsports)

08s Ricky Stenhouse (Dave Mac Dalby Motorsports)

08x Trey Gropp (Dave Mad Dalby Motorsports)

01 Bryant Wiedeman (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

06 Rylan Gray (Gray Racing)

1 Ryan Thomas (Wingo Brothers Racing)

2J Justin Grant (RMS Racing)

3G Kyle Cummins (Glenn Styres Racing)

5 Chase Briscoe (Chase Briscoe Racing)

5J Josh Hodge (Bill Rose Racing)

5LK Jordan Kinser (Chase Briscoe Racing)

6 Bill Rose (Bill Rose Racing)

6K Kyle Keaton (Kyle Keaton)

6x Isaac Chapple (Doug & Wanda Hall)

7 Shannon McQueen (McQueen Racing)

7BC Tyler Courtney (Clauson Marshall Racing)

7D Michelle Decker (Michelle Decker)

7M Jadon Rogers (RAMCO Speed Group)

7MR Casey Burkham (RAMCO Speed Group)

7NZ Travis Buckley (BSL Racing)

7R A.J. Hopkins (RAMCO Speed Group)

7T Adam Taylor (Adam Taylor Motorsports)

7X Thomas Meseraull (RMS Racing)

7u Kyle Jones (Trifecta Motorsports)

8x Jeff Schindler (Jeff Schindler)

9m Zach Daum (Bundy Built Motorsports)

11 Clinton Boyles (Big Dog Racing)

15 Donny Schatz (Mark Cooper)

15F Michael Faccinto (Mounce-Stout Motorsports)

17 Michael Pickens (Shophouse Racing)

17B Austin Barnhill (Dave Mac Dalby Motorsports)

17v Ben Varner (Ben Varner)

17x Kurt Stellhorn (Kurt Stellhorn)

18N Alex Nalon (Mike Dickerson)

19 Logan Seavey (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports)

19AZ Hayden Reinbold (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports)

19K Riley Kreisel (Ron Cox)

19m Ethan Mitchell (Bundy Built Motorsports)

21 Zach Veach (Team Ripper)

21D Justin Dickerson (Mike Dickerson)

21H Brady Bacon (TKH Motorsports)

21K Karter Sarff (Karter Sarff Racing)

22 John Heydenreich (John Heydenreich)

Q23 Barrie Valentino (Barrie Valentino)

25 Braden Chiaramonte (Tom Malloy)

25 C.J. Leart (Petry Motorsports)

25K Taylor Reimer (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

25m Colby Copeland (Tom Malloy)

26 Chance Crum (Rudeen Racing)

29 Timmy Buckwalter (Matt Seymour Racing)

Q32 Peter Paulson (Barrie Valentino)

36 Chris Baue (Baue Racing)

36c Ian Creager (Tod Creager)

39BC Emerson Axsom (Clauson Marshall Racing)

39N Ryan Newman (Clauson Marshall Racing)

40 Chase McDermand (Mounce-Stout Motorsports)

40B Blake Brannon (Western Speed Racing)

41 Oliver Akard (OMR Motorsports)

46 Russ Gamester (Gamester Racing)

51 Zach Boden (Boden Racing)

57 Maria Cofer (Abacus Racing)

57K Kevin Studley (Kevin Studley)

61 Jacob Denney (Mounce-Stout Motorsports)

67 Buddy Kofoid (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

68 Jason McDougal (Six8 Motorsports)

71 Kaylee Bryson (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

71E Mariah Ede (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

71K Dominic Gorden (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

71m Cade Lewis (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

71w Dillon Welch (Paul May Motorsports)

74 Sheldon Creed (Abacus Racing)

75AU Bryan Stanfill (Griffiths Motorsport)

81 Greyson Springer (Gray Racing)

85 Jerry Coons Jr. (Central Motorsports)

86 Kyle Larson (CB Industries)

87 Jace Park (CB Industries)

88 Scott Orr (Scott Orr)

89 Mitchel Moles (CB Industries)

89x Chris Windom (CB Industries)

97 Brenham Crouch (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

97J Jim Jones (Jim Jones Motorsports)

97K Ryan Timms (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: BC39 entry list for Indianapolis Motor Speedway has familiar names