Middletown bans cellphones in schools

MIDDLETOWN - Middletown will kick off the new school year with a cellphone ban at all of its seven schools. This follows a ban enforced last year at its two middle schools for several months.

The aim, according to a statement from the district issued July 20, is to limit distractions during the school day but some parents worry that student safety will be compromised.

Nicole Vanterpool, whose daughter attends Middletown High School, said she understands the district's concerns about distractions and students accessing social media with their phones, but she would like to have her child be able to reach her during an emergency.

"Of course kids shouldn't have their cellphones out during class. My daughter rarely uses her phone during school time; only if it's an emergency," said Vanterpool.

The July 20 statement to district families said its goal with the cellphone ban is to "provide each student with opportunities to learn and grow in an optimal academic-focused environment."

All students must turn off and put away their cellphones during the school day and are prohibited from having cellphones in a classroom or other location where the ban is enforced. Students can use a phone in the main office should they need to call home, and parents can contact students via school phone in the event of an urgent matter.

“To do this, we need to ensure we are working together to make safety a priority and limit as many distractions as practicable,” Middletown superintendent Amy Creeden said in the statement. “We are providing this communication early in the summer so our families and young people have time to plan.”

The district will host two community events with the superintendent regarding cellphone use in schools at 6 p.m. on Aug. 2 and Aug. 9 at the High School Media Center.

The district prohibited cellphone use for middle school students only in January but decided to expand the ban throughout all schools because of what it describes as a “concerning amount of issues” resulting from cellphone use.

“We continue to work through the social-emotional and academic gaps post-COVID. We have seen firsthand how the possession and use of cellphones are a severe distraction for our scholars in their education,” said Superintendent Creeden.

While some Middletown parents had applauded the ban when the district enforced it in two middle schools in January, others raised concerns about not being able to contact their children in an emergency. Some students say they don’t feel safe without carrying a cellphone.

Rachel Whittemore, who has an eighth grader at Middletown's Monhagen Middle School, said the safety issues worry her.

“For me, I wouldn’t let them go to school without a phone because I’m terrified with the amount of shootings. I need him to be able to get a hold of me,” said Whittemore.

Vanterpool said her daughter finds it easier to access grades and schedules via her phone. Although the phone at the school office is available, she feels like the influx of people in the office makes her feel anxious should she need to make an emergency call. She added that she can monitor her daughter's use of a cellphone through an app, which would block her daughter's access to certain functions.

Creeden said in January that during emergencies the district notifies parents through an alert-message system that sends calls or posts online alerts. The district also collaborates with local government and law enforcement agencies to send out emergency messages.

The use of cellphones by students during the school day has been the subject of longstanding debate among educators and parents. Cellphone use was banned for nine years in New York City schools until the ban was lifted in 2015. Some parents sued the administrators, claiming the ban violated their constitutional right as parents to keep their children safe and to raise them in the way they see fit.

Cellphone policy varies among schools in the region. Minisink is one of the districts that allows cellphone use under a set of conditions. To receive permission to use a phone or other mobile device, students and parents are required to sign an agreement. Any cellphone used to bully or disrupt normal procedures of school is prohibited and each school building determines whether to allow cellphone use at their discretion, according to the district.

“The use of personal mobile devices on the district's property is a privilege and not a right,” reads the Minisink policy.

