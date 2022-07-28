Crawford 15: State-or-bust mentality for No. 3 and 4?

We have a defending state champion and a program eager to battle for one in the Crawford 15 this week.

Tons of top-tier returning talent should lead both of our programs to stellar regular seasons and lengthy postseasons yet again.

Let's see who is featured this week.

4. Colonel Crawford Girls Cross Country/Track and Field

Girls 2021-22 Record: XC (Northern 10 champions; district champions; 7th at state)

It's pretty hard to top a state championship.

Colonel Crawford girls won the Division III track title in June with a handful of seniors playing key roles, but that doesn't mean the Eagles are in rebuild mode. Rising junior Niyah Shipman was a state runner-up in the high jump, freshman Gabby Roston placed 14th in the pole vault and the 4x400 relay team of freshman Mira Holt, juniors Rylee and Reagan Ritzhaupt, and Roston was 10th. The 4x800 was knocking on the door to being a state qualifier and all four runners – sophomores Cecelia Chase and Izzy Roston, freshmen Gabby Roston and Olivia Hardy – will be back. Add in athletes like rising juniors Ayla McKibben, Lynae McKibben, Hailey Slagle, and Molli Teglovic as just a few names, and Colonel Crawford is primed for another outstanding season.

And, very soon, the cross country team will look to not only make a return to Fortress Obetz for a third consecutive year but compete for a state title. As a freshman, Gabby Roston led the way at state, placing 45th, with Chase 69th. Hardy, Izzy Roston and rising senior Maria Smith are all back as scorers, and classmate Olivia Chase was the sixth runner at state. Colonel Crawford has a good shot at dominating the regular season with low scores and that momentum could carry the Eagles to another district title and beyond.

3. Galion Boys Golf

2021 Record: Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference champions; 10th at state

Every year we wonder how Galion will continue its remarkable stretch of golf, and every year the Tigers cast that doubt aside.

This year, though, could be the year the program has been building toward. Two seasons ago three golfers who went on to play in college led the way and a dip was expected last year. But the young talent stepped up and powered the team to state for a fifth straight year.

And now they're all a year older with another year of golf under their belts. Galion boasts three legitimate golfers who would start on just about any team in the area in rising senior Nick McMullen, soon-to-be junior Logan Keller and rising sophomore Nathan McMullen. The three have combined for a few summer titles on golf circuits already. Add in senior Nate Barre and a number of talented contenders for the fifth spot, and Galion should be a force to be reckoned with yet again.

A lengthy MOAC win streak came to an end last season and the Tigers didn't even place first in the league tournament, but Galion did make it five straight league titles and there's a very good chance they make that six this fall. And when the postseason comes around, golf is the most unpredictable sport as any day can be good or bad. But should Galion make it back to state, don't be surprised if the Tigers are battling for a state title.