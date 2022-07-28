High School Softball: 65 players to watch around the Athens area in 2022

The Athens area is chock full of talented fastpitch softball players and great teams that are perennial favorites for deep playoff runs. Last season, North Oconee finished as Class A runner-up while Commerce accomplished the feat two seasons ago as Class A Public finalist.

This season, expectations are again high throughout the area, as most teams expect to reach the state playoffs and make a run through the tournament.

Here's a look at the best players around the Athens area. These are the 65 players to keep an eye on this year, and who will be the leaders as teams pursue state titles.

APALACHEE

Autumn Matherly

Ryleigh Sapp

Desiree Trudel

Alyssa Wilder

The junior pitcher/outfielder hit .379 with five home runs, 16 RBIs, a .712 slugging percentage and six stolen bases.

Tiyara Wingfield

COMMERCE

Hailey Harpis

Paige Vickery

Graci West

The junior hit .351 with a slugging percentage of .703 with six home runs, 32 RBIs and 17 runs.

EAST JACKSON

Vi’Tory Williams

Araya Underwood

Anna McKinney

JACKSON COUNTY

Ansley Barnes

Maegan Brownlee

Brooklyn Bruce

Lola Clark

Katelyn Czentnar

Blayne Dowdie

Lauren Glander

Marley Grounds

Kylen Hewell

Maliah Lee

The senior pitcher was the Region 8-5A Pitcher of the Year with 170 strikeouts, an in-season ERA of 2.78 and a postseason ERA of 1.06.

Madelyn Losquadro

Riley Morgan

Ragehan Thompson

Siearra Townley

JEFFERSON

Audrey Burton

Skyler Brady

Addison Self

Taylor Spivey

The junior hit .405 with 10 doubles, three home runs and 20 RBIs and was a first-team All-Region 8-4A selection

MADISON COUNTY

Reagan Fulcer

Sam Minish

The junior outfielder had a .452 average with 42 hits, including 12 doubles, five triples, two home runs; she also had 23 RBIs, 42 runs and 21 stolen bases.

NORTH OCONEE

Kendall Wells (Out with injury)

Maddie Johnson

The junior pitcher/outfielder had a .432 average with 41 hits, 10 RBIs and 14 runs and posted a 3.07 ERA with 125 strikeouts in 114 innings in the circle.

Kaleigh Bond

Bailey Bowen

Morgan Bond

Skylar Jordan

Makayla Tomlinson

Kristina Postnieks

Mackenzie Geddings

Melissa Maxey

Lily Branch

Caroline Hess

Taylor Prior

OCONEE COUNTY

Sydney Braswell

Madison Hawkins

Peyton Hawkins

Ava Moon

The senior pitcher/shortstop was a first-team All-Region 8-3A pick and hit .443 with 16 RBIs, 26 runs and a 3.40 ERA in 58 innings in the circle.

Kate Newberry

Josie Shoemaker

OGLETHORPE COUNTY

Kendal Eidson

The senior utility player was a first-team All-Region 4-2A selection and hit .443 with 37 hits and an on-base percentage of .558.

Claire Gabriel

Maggie Gray

Sissy Hammond

Abby Jones

PRINCE AVENUE CHRISTIAN

Rachel Biggs

Lauren McDonald

Ella Osborne

Kylee Simmons

Taylor Thomas

Bailey Throckmorton

Audrey Vandagriff

The junior outfielder hit .640 with a 1.135 slugging percentage and seven home runs, 36 RBIs, 54 runs and 43 stolen bases; she’s a two-time All-State selection.

WINDER-BARROW

Sydney Methvin

Abby Polk

Dayton Power

The senior outfielder hit .446 with 22 stolen bases and had a .951 fielding percentage; she was a first-team All-Region 8-6A pick.