ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley County, WV

Driver swings knife at deputies after chase reaching 115 mph, police say

By Dave McMillion, The Herald-Mail
The Herald-Mail
The Herald-Mail
 5 days ago

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Police say a 37-year-old Virginia man on Sunday led them on a high-speed chase on Interstate 81 in Berkeley County and swung a knife at them in a parking lot when the chase ended near the West Virginia and Virginia line.

James Matthew Davenport of Kettle Mountain Drive, Centerville, was charged with obstructing an officer and fleeing from an officer, according to Berkeley County Magistrate Court records.

Davenport was not being held in the Eastern Regional Jail on Wednesday, and Sheriff Nathan Harmon did not know if he had been released on bond.

Deputy D.J. Dorsey said in a criminal complaint filed in magistrate court that he received a call Sunday about a driver recklessly traveling south on Interstate 81 in the area of Spring Mills. He did not state what time he was notified.

The car was described as a silver Mazda 3 with a Virginia registration.

Dorsey said he spotted the car traveling at a high rate of speed and passing multiple vehicles. At one point, the car was involved in a hit-and-run crash with another vehicle in which three juveniles, a pregnant female and an adult male were riding, Harmon said.

Harmon said Wednesday he did not have further details about whether the people in that vehicle were hurt in the collision.

After Dorsey activated his emergency lights and siren, the Mazda continued traveling south on I-81, he said. The car passed vehicles on the right and left shoulders of the interstate as Dorsey tried to stop it going speeds up to 115 mph.

The pursuit went into Virginia, and at one point the Mazda exited the interstate and began traveling north on U.S. 11, continuing to travel at a high rate of speed and passing vehicles.

The Mazda stopped in a parking lot just north of the Virginia and West Virginia line along U.S. 11. The driver stepped out with a knife in his right hand, Dorsey said.

The driver pointed the knife in the direction of Dorsey and another deputy and swung it at them, Dorsey said. At gunpoint, the driver was ordered to drop the knife, which he threw into woods behind him, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

He then surrendered to the deputies.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Driver swings knife at deputies after chase reaching 115 mph, police say

Comments / 1

Related
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia law enforcement to donate cruisers to Eastern Kentucky

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Some West Virginia law enforcement departments will send some much-needed help to their brothers in blue across the border in Eastern Kentucky. The Whitesburg Police Department in Letcher County lost eight police cars in the devastating flooding that ravaged Eastern Kentucky this week, and both the City of Hurricane and the Boone […]
Metro News

West Virginia police departments, community to take part in National Night Out

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Law enforcement agencies from across West Virginia are preparing to host an annual event that promotes strong police-community partnerships. National Night Out is being held from 6-9 p.m. Tuesday. Some communities will be hosting block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and other various events with safety demonstrations,...
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Berkeley County, WV
State
West Virginia State
City
Man, WV
City
Martinsburg, WV
Berkeley County, WV
Crime & Safety
WSOC Charlotte

West Virginia toll collector injured after semi hits booth

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — A West Virginia toll collector suffered minor injuries when a tractor-trailer slammed into a tollbooth on Friday morning, authorities said. The collector for the West Virginia Turnpike was injured on the southbound lane of the toll plaza in Chelyan when the semi, which was carrying an oversized load, attempted to use the wrong lane at about 7 a.m. EDT, WCHS-TV reported.
ACCIDENTS
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia man sentenced to over 8 years for possessing 913 grams of ‘meth’

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Charleston man was sentenced to over eight years in prison for his involvement in a multi-state drug trafficking ring. According to court records, Jonathan Gregory Bush, 39, belonged to a multi-state methamphetamine distribution organization that operated in the Charleston area. Bush admitted he received large amounts of methamphetamine in Decatur, […]
wmra.org

Virginia board suspends veterinarian's license indefinitely

A veterinarian with practices in Winchester and Harrisonburg has lost his license to practice – for now. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi has the details. Please be aware that this story includes some upsetting and graphic medical content. In the latest installment of veterinarian Ayman Salem's disciplinary saga, the Virginia...
HARRISONBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
WDTV

West Virginia DHHR, DMV warn of spam text messages

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia DHHR and DMV have received reports of several people receiving spam text messages. The messages reportedly ask people to validate their driver’s license through the state’s DMV in partnership with the CDC. Officials said no such message has been generated by...
POLITICS
mocoshow.com

Four Defendants Facing Federal Charges for Mail Theft From Montgomery County and Possession of United States Postal Service Keys

Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging four defendants with theft of mail matter and the unlawful possession of postal service keys. The indictment was returned on July 21, 2022 and unsealed today upon the defendant’s arrests. Charged in the indictment are:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mazda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox5dc.com

Teenage party at vacant house in Silver Spring disrupts neighbors

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Residents in one Silver Spring neighborhood say their peace and quiet was interrupted last weekend because of a disruptive house party. FOX 5 has learned that the party involved juveniles at an unoccupied home that’s for sale. Montgomery County police said someone took the for...
SILVER SPRING, MD
wvexplorer.com

How the "Tug Fork" in southern West Virginia got its name

WILLIAMSON, W.Va.—Of all the placenames associated with West Virginia, that of the Tug Fork of the Big Sandy River may be the subject of some of the most hotly contested debates. Wandering through the state's southernmost mountains, the stream sources at the end of Great Flat Top Mountain on...
POLITICS
wvexplorer.com

W.Va. Penitentiary at Moundsville focus of strange history

The former West Virginia State Penitentiary at Moundsville, West Virginia, in Marshall County, was a castellated gothic-style prison in operation from 1876 until 1995. It is now a tourist attraction popular with historians and paranormal enthusiasts. In 1863, West Virginia had only just seceded from Virginia and suffered a shortage...
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
wchstv.com

Seven more COVID-19-related deaths added in W.Va.; active cases rise

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported seven more COVID-19-related deaths in West Virginia on Friday as the state’s active case total inched up. The seven new deaths pushed the state’s death toll from the virus to 7,156, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Herald-Mail

The Herald-Mail

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
723K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hagerstown, MD from Herald-Mail Media.

 http://heraldmailmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy