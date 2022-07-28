Can you sell off part of your business if you have a liquor license? It's complicated

Owner Bill Skomski wanted to streamline his business at Benny's Pub.

The idea was to sell the off-premises sales part of his Eastern Boulevard business — transferring his license to the new owner — and apply for a new license appropriate just for the pub. They're already separated in Skomski's space in the Center at Antietam Creek.

So he and the potential off-sales owner applied to the Washington County Board of License Commissioners, also known as the liquor board, for approval.

Seems simple enough, right?

That's exactly what Skomski's attorney said Wednesday morning during the board's hearing on the matter.

"I don't think this is as complicated as what it seems," said attorney Ed Kuczynski. "It's really a physical division of existing business with the recognition that there's going to be a different (company) … operating off-sales; the existing licensee will continue to operate the food sales."

But at this point no decision has been made, the record has been left open until close of business Tuesday, and a decision is expected within 30 days after that.

Kuczynski emphasized that both activities are ongoing, and the change wouldn't result in any new competition with other liquor store businesses.

But the board's attorney, John Salvatore, said it might not be quite that simple.

He noted the license has an unusual history — the current license was issued to accommodate a microbrewery on the premises; that brewery, Antietam Brewery, has since moved to another site. And the request is unusual, too. And perhaps a little confusing.

If approved, the application would transfer the off-premises sales to MarieJay LLC, whose principal is Jill Marie Shelly of Boonsboro. Her husband David, who accompanied her, runs Castle Liquors in Williamsport. She was also accompanied by dozens of others who supported the transfer.

Skomski would then operate the pub with a new license, under a different classification.

Who was opposed to the liquor license plan?

But there was some opposition from other liquor store owners who feared the change could set an undesirable precedent, and attorney Lewis Metzner spoke for them.

Metzner noted that a process for dismantling a liquor license didn't exist — and if the license were broken up, the action could "open the floodgates" for future purchases of off-sale licenses, including by a "superstore." There's no process in place, he said, to protect the board from granting such an application.

"There's no limitations on what we're being presented with here," he said.

"What I'm here to speak about isn't Benny's Pub," Metzner added. "It's to speak about the next one. To me this is legislating by haste."

Metzner suggested that the board should get enabling legislation from the Maryland General Assembly to clarify the procedure for what Skomski and the Shellys wanted to do.

But that would mean next spring at the earliest before a procedure were in place; the General Assembly meets from January to April.

Kuczynski reiterated that the application didn't seek to alter the existing license, just to transfer it and allow the pub to seek a pouring license for the restaurant.

Skomski told the board that if the planned transfer couldn't be worked out, they would do whatever was required. But if the board decides against the applications, the decision could be appealed to the Circuit Court. Skomski declined to say whether he'd consider that; Kuczynski said they would wait to see what the board's decision is.

The board, which includes Chairman Jeff Buczkowski, Alan Levin and Rich Newman, agreed to leave the record open for seven days so that anyone else wishing to comment on the matter could write or email their concerns. Emails may be sent to https://www.wcliquorboard.com/contact-us.