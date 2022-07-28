Rallygoers demand a better carbon reduction plan from Duke Energy before, during hearing

ASHEVILLE - The North Carolina Utilities Commission came to Asheville July 27 for a public hearing and were met by a crowd of roughly 100 people imploring it to push Duke Energy toward a better carbon reduction reduction plan.

Duke’s Carolinas Carbon Plan proposes a 70% carbon reduction by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2050. It was effectively required by a state law passed in 2021 requiring the state Utilities Commission to take “all reasonable steps” to get to that 70% reduction.

Local organizers and climate advocates are concerned the plan not only doesn’t go far enough but in some ways could make life harder for Buncombe and Asheville neighbors.

"We are facing the end of the world," said Steven Norris, 79, an environmental justice organizer who has worked with multiple local groups. "I have a great, great grandchild. We've got to do something."

Norris echoed a sentiment scrawled on the signs of rallygoers who gathered outside the Buncombe County Courthouse nearly two hours before the start of the 7 p.m. hearing.

"Duke wants to block the sun," Norris said, the words on 75-year-old Ruby Warren's yellow sign. She said she's been going to similar rallies for 30 years but feels like nothing has really changed.

"People aren't willing to lose their profits for the earth," Warren said.

Warren and Norris were joined by others, young and old, demanding a better carbon reduction plan. They prayed, read litanies, told jokes, sang and shouted.

Erica Meier, 29, was with Sunrise Movement Asheville and joined the rally because she felt it was a life or death situation.

"Not to sound dramatic because I don't think it is, but life depends on it," Meier said. "All life as we know it."

Meier is a scientist and technical writer and discussed the latest International Panel on Climate Change report.

"The latest reports are clear: We need to get off fossil fuels, and we need to make drastic change if we are going to sustain our ways of life," she said.

Adam Hall, 35, is a co-coordinator with Sunrise Movement Asheville and led the rally.

During an address, he called for "public ownership over the means of production" and said many are sick of being asked to "do their part" in watching out for the environment when those in power choose to do so little. He called "incremental" plans like Duke's insufficient and "temporary."

Those sentiments and others carried over into the the public hearing, which featured about 30 speakers who also attended the rally.

Outgoing Rep. John Ager (District 115) spoke during the hearing, and Duke's North Carolina president Stephen De May was part of the audience. Exactly 50 people signed up to speak.

Appalachian Voices, Sunrise Movement Asheville, Alliance to Protect the People and the Places We Live and Beyond Extreme Energy in a news release called on the commission to hold Duke accountable.

“This proposal severely limits the amount of solar capacity Duke is willing to allow, continues Duke’s refusal to allow third-party sales (including community solar), discourages installation of rooftop solar by increasing costs of net metering, and relies too heavily on oil, gas and unsustainable, unproven energy sources,” the news release stated.

The plan “unjustly” raises prices on ratepayers, the release alleged, while underutilizing consumer generation.

These kinds of policies, if solidified in the plan, “will hurt poor people and people of color the most,” according to the release.

The plan is supposed to be finalized by Dec. 31, when the commission is set to rule on the plan.

Until then, there’s room for change. That’s what the public hearings are for, and it’s what rallygoers hope to get across.

Right now, Duke is getting feedback from public hearings in Durham, Mecklenburg, New Hanover and Buncombe counties as well as two online hearings.

Even before these started, many groups and governments filed motions — many granted by the commission — to intervene in the matter. This effectively allows them to comment on the plan and, in many cases, asked for it to be altered partially or complete

The city of Asheville and Buncombe County were two of those interveners, jointly submitted 16 pages of comments, discussing their own local sustainability goals, which include adapting to new technology by retiring and replacing “coal power plants with clean energy portfolios to improve public health outcomes and reduce ratepayer costs” and prioritizing and maximizing “tested technologies that are commercially viable before banking on unproven technologies that carry high risks for ratepayer dollars.”

The Asheville-Buncombe comments also asked for better communication from Duke.

“Despite this robust engagement and ongoing collaboration with Duke Energy, it is unclear how our feedback is being received and we are concerned that the comments we have provided to date have been underutilized in developing the Carbon Plan,” the Buncombe-Asheville comments state.

“We urge the NCUC to adopt a Carbon Plan that builds upon these collaborative processes and includes recommendations that were the result of the above energy policy and utility planning processes. We request that there be better integration of existing feedback from stakeholders into the Carbon Plan, including a record of where and how Duke and the NCUC integrate that feedback.”

Duke is already taking stock of all interveners’ comments.

On July 22, it filed a list of key issues to be addressed after the plan received “extensive comments” from numerous parties in July. Many of those issues outline potential deficiencies in the plan and call for alterations to it.

According to that issues list, Duke now believes “that an expert witness hearing addressing a broad range of topics may be needed in this proceeding.”

“We’re still analyzing all of the proposals,” said Kendal Bowman, Duke vice president of regulatory affairs and policy. “We’re going to wait for the commission to determine which items will be held in an evidentiary hearing.”

She said that the plan was “in the hands of the commission.

“If the commission wants us to do something additional, we’re obviously happy to do that.”

Responding to a question on whether Duke expected any significant changes based on intervener comments, Duke Managing Director of Resources, Planning and Analytics Glen Snider said one of the utilities’ goals in the final plan is “balance.” Reliability, cost-impact, affordability, labor and supply-chain matters all factor into the 70% carbon reduction effort. He called these “pillars” and “market realities.”

“It’s really taking this holistic approach,” Snider said, “which is sometimes challenging when different people come at it … perhaps advocating for just one of those pillars.”

Snider characterized Duke’s plan as “one of the most aggressive” in the U.S.

“There are others who say ‘Even though we’re leading the nation in this legislation, we need to do more and faster,’” Snider said. “I think that’s a question not just this state wrestles with but all the states. … You can always argue you could go even faster, but you have to balance that with (not sacrificing) reliability.”

Even if interveners and rally-goers' demands aren’t met in the plan as tentatively approved in December, the law requires the commission to check and adjust it every two years. The first adjustment would be in 2024.

